Black Ferns celebrate Dubai Sevens success with haka

Black Ferns get revenge over Australia

(CNN) The Rio 2016 Olympics was a major disappointment for New Zealand rugby fans, but the new sevens season has brought early hope of redemption.

The Black Ferns bounced back from losing August's women's final to arch-rival Australia by triumphing in the opening event of the 2016-17 world series in Dubai.

New Zealand triumphed 17-5 in Friday's title match against the defending champion, which last season ended the Kiwis' run of three consecutive championships.

Kelly Brazier was named player of the final, setting up the first of Rebekah Cordero-Tufuga's two tries, while Portia Woodman got the better of women's sevens player of the year Charlotte Caslick to open the scoring.

