Obama signs onto women registering for Selective Service

The White House had previously threatened to veto legislation including women

(CNN) President Barack Obama now supports women registering for the Selective Service -- a shift in the White House's previous position.

"The President highly values the service of men and women who comprise our All-Volunteer force and have proven their mettle in our missions worldwide, including operations in Afghanistan and Iraq," Ned Price, spokesman for the National Security Council, told CNN Friday in a statement.

"And as old barriers for military service are being removed, the Administration supports -- as a logical next step -- women registering for the Selective Service," he added.

The Selective Service system maintains contact information for Americans who may potentially be subject to military conscription. Currently, all male US citizens and immigrants 18 to 25 years old are required to register with Selective Service. Not doing so is illegal.

The White House had previously been neutral on the issue.

