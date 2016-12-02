Story highlights Panel of Trump supporters tell CNN they are not concerned about his conflicts of interest

"Trump is the new hero for America," one said

(CNN) While the President-elect's refusal to release his taxes remains a point of contention with his critics, Donald Trump's fans maintain it's not an issue.

"What's the purpose of releasing his taxes anyway?" supporter John Hikel asked CNN's Alisyn Camerota as part of a panel interviewing Trump voters.

Camerota replied that seeking the tax disclosures is to examine if there are conflicts of interest, a concern that has only increased since Election Day.

"Who cares?" Trump supporter Paula Johnson added.

Trump has said he can't release the returns while he is being audited by the IRS.