Obama to sign Iran sanctions bill

But senators overwhelmingly approved the 10-year extension of tough economic sanctions

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama will sign an extension of the Iran sanctions bill passed in Congress this week, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said Friday, although he called it "not necessary."

The White House has held the position that the administration has already provided enough sanctions on Iran, but said as the new measures will not interfere with the nuclear deal, Obama will sign it.

"We haven't been shy about taking action in response to those actions that includes strong robust sanctions, and that's not going to change," Schultz said.

Senators overwhelmingly approved Thursday a 10-year extension of tough economic sanctions against Iran they believe is needed to ensure Iran doesn't violate the terms of the recent international accord to curb that country's nuclear program.

