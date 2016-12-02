Democrats plot tactics to thwart Obamacare repeal

Story highlights To replace Obamacare, Republicans would need the support of at least eight Democratic senators

GOP leaders are weighing a plan that would delay a repeal from taking effect for up to three years

Washington (CNN) Senate Democrats are issuing a new warning to Republicans plotting a quick repeal of Obamacare next year: Don't count on us to help replace it.

"It they break this, they own it," said Sen. Patty Murray, who will be the third-ranking Senate Democrat in the new Congress. "They have failed to come up with any plausible way to provide care and health care insurance for so many people. If they take it away, they better tell us how to fix it because they broke it."

JUST WATCHED Trump's HHS pick hates Obamacare Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump's HHS pick hates Obamacare 01:51

The strong words indicate the challenges ahead for GOP leaders and the Trump administration as they plan an immediate assault on President Barack Obama's signature legislative item. Behind the scenes, top Republicans are plotting on moving forward with a budget plan unusually early -- in January -- in order to allow them to circumvent a Democratic filibuster in the Senate and repeal much of Obamacare on a straight-party line vote around the time Trump is sworn into office.

But to replace Obamacare under the Senate rules, Republicans would need the support of at least eight Democratic senators in order to reach the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster. And top Democrats are warning that the GOP will get little cooperation from their caucus on a replacement plan if they dismantle the health care law.

"They're going to find repealing Obamacare without putting in a replacement will be far more disastrous and less clever than they think," New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the incoming Senate Democratic leader, told CNN Thursday. "That's all I'm going to say."

Read More