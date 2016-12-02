Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Mo Amer, an Arab American stand-up comedian, received an unbelievable gift of comic material when he found himself seated next to Eric Trump on a flight to Scotland on Thursday.
Amer, on his way to a leg of a comedy tour, shared a picture he took with Trump on Instagram, and described their conversation.
"Hey guys heading to Scotland to start the U.K. Tour and I am 'randomly' chosen to sit next to none other than Eric Trump," he wrote.
"Good news guys Muslims will not have to check in and get IDs. That's what I was told. I will be asking him a lot of questions on this trip to Glasgow, Scotland. Sometimes God just sends you the material. #Merica#UKTour #HumanAppeal#ThisisNotAnEndorsement#Trump2016ComedyTour"
Amer spoke to Buzzfeed about the experience with Trump -- who was reportedly flying to Scotland to check in on the Trump International Golf Links -- and said he talked about President-elect Donald Trump's proposals for a form of government registry for Muslims or immigrants from majority-Muslim countries.
"And I said -- just FYI I'm not getting that ID shit done. You gonna really make my people get ID cards and all this? You know we're not doing this s***," Amer recounted telling Trump.
He said that Trump told him, "Come on man. You can't believe everything you read. Do you really think we're gonna do that?"