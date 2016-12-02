Story highlights Amer spoke to Eric Trump about the President-elect's immigration policies

The Arab-American stand-up comedian was seated next to Eric Trump on a flight to Scotland

Washington (CNN) Mo Amer, an Arab American stand-up comedian, received an unbelievable gift of comic material when he found himself seated next to Eric Trump on a flight to Scotland on Thursday.

Amer, on his way to a leg of a comedy tour, shared a picture he took with Trump on Instagram, and described their conversation.

"Hey guys heading to Scotland to start the U.K. Tour and I am 'randomly' chosen to sit next to none other than Eric Trump," he wrote.

"Good news guys Muslims will not have to check in and get IDs. That's what I was told. I will be asking him a lot of questions on this trip to Glasgow, Scotland. Sometimes God just sends you the material. #Merica#UKTour #HumanAppeal#ThisisNotAnEndorsement#Trump2016ComedyTour"

