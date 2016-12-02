Illinois lawmaker vows to boycott inauguration over Trump's 'bigotry'

Story highlights "I can't go to this inauguration," Gutierrez said

The Illinois Democrat plans to march with protestors instead

(CNN) A Democratic congressman from Illinois said Friday he will boycott the inauguration of Donald Trump because he said the President-elect spews "hatred, bigotry and prejudice."

"I cannot go to (the) inauguration of a man who's going to appoint people to the Supreme Court and turn back the clock on women and turn back the clock on immigrants and the safety and freedom that we fought for them," Rep. Luis Gutierrez said on CNN's "New Day."

Gutierrez, who had endorsed Hillary Clinton, took office in 1993 and said he's been to every inauguration since then.

"I can't go to this inauguration because he continues to spew hatred, bigotry and prejudice -- even after he said he was going to bring us all together, he was going to unify us, but he's not," Gutierrez told CNN's Alisyn Camerota.

Critics have said Trump created a safe place for white supremacists, members of the so-called "alt-right" and other neo-Nazi-like political movements that are hostile to an increasingly diversifying America.

Read More