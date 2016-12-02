Trump national security pick once wrote Chelsea Manning should be tried for treason, executed if guilty

Story highlights "If he's found guilty, he should be executed," McFarland wrote.

(CNN) KT McFarland, Donald Trump's pick to be his deputy national security adviser, once wrote that former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning should be tried for treason and executed if found guilty.

Manning was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison for handing over a trove of classified documents to Wikileaks. McFarland, a national security analyst and host of an online Fox News show for years, made the comments in a weekly column on the Fox News' website.

"It's time to up the charges," she wrote of Manning in 2010. "Let's charge him and try him for treason. If he's found guilty, he should be executed."

The most recent U.S. Military execution of a service member was in 1961.

McFarland was also critical of Wikileaks's founder Julian Assange in 2010, calling his group a "terrorist organization" and arguing that Assange was waging cyberwarfare against the United States. She once called for him to be tried by a military tribunal in a 2010 television appearance.

