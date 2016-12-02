(CNN) Continuing with the theme that paced his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump was anything but a traditional politician on Friday, holding a phone call with the President of Taiwan.

With a Twitter post Friday evening, the business mogul declared the call was of a congratulatory nature and came directly from President Tsai Ing-wen.

The President of Taiwan CALLED ME today to wish me congratulations on winning the Presidency. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2016

Trump's transition team backed up the President-elect's tweet, adding that "during the discussion, they noted the close economic, political, and security ties exists between Taiwan and the United States."

Regardless of the nature of the call, it's an act that bucks normal diplomatic protocol, and in the eyes of critics, could pose a dangerous threat to the United States.

Appearing on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront," former US Ambassador Christopher Hill noted just how rare Trump's decision was.

