CNN's 'Unprecedented': How to control Donald Trump

Story highlights His aides had to figure out tactics so that Trump would listen to their advice

That's one reveal in 'Unprecedented,' a new CNN book

Washington (CNN) Even his aides couldn't control him when he was running for president.

When Donald Trump was campaigning in the 2016 election, his advisers and aides had to figure out a way to give him advice so that he would he listen.

Trump's aides had learned that some tactics worked better than others on the President-elect. They couldn't tell him no -- he wouldn't listen to that -- so instead, they figured out they had to deliver advice as a suggestion by some kind of affirmation.

Trump's former aide Sam Nunberg found it worked to use flattering metaphors on the now President-elect -- by comparing him to gold or marble, for example -- and then contemplate how one might sell these precious materials to the American people.

This is one revelation in "Unprecedented: The Election that Changed Everything," CNN's book on the 2016 race that will be out December 6 . It was written by CNN's Thomas Lake with reporting from Jodi Enda, Susan Baer and CNN's political team.