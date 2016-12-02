Austrian presidential election: Who is Norbert Hofer?

(CNN) He's the smiling, anti-refugee presidential candidate hoping to sweep into power at Sunday's Austrian election.

If he wins, Freedom Party candidate Norbert Hofer will be the first far-right president in Western Europe since the end of World War II.

In recent months Hofer has seemingly swapped his earlier gun-toting strongman persona for that of a gentler, cane-carrying character.

This weekend Hofer faces left-wing Green Party candidate Alexander Van der Bellen -- and not for the first time.

The election was originally held in May, with Van der Bellen narrowly defeating Hofer by some 30,000 votes.

As Austrian voters head to the ballot box -- almost seven months after the May election, who is the far-right candidate hoping to make Austrian history?

The smiling face of the far-right?

The 45-year-old former aeronautical engineer has portrayed himself as the kindly face of the far-right, according to Oliver Rathkolb, professor of contemporary history at the University of Vienna.

"Hofer's message is: 'I'm strong but you don't have to fear me,'" Rathkolb told CNN.

Over the course of the unprecedentedly long presidential campaign, Hofer's public persona has shifted from a pistol-carrying hard man, to the walking stick-wielding survivor of a 2003 paragliding accident.

"In the first, and partly in the second round of televised debates, Hofer showed another face when he very aggressively attacked Van Der Bellen on policies," explained Rathkolb.

"But obviously this was not so successful, and in the third round he decided to be smiling and nice, which is how the general audience in Austria sees him."

What does he stand for?

Anti-refugees: "Anti-migration and the fear of Islamic terrorism have been Hofer's key messages," said Rathkolb.

"He wants a very small of flow of migration and refugees," Rathkolb continued. "And where he is most outspoken is against Muslims who he says are bringing political Islam into Austria."

Pro-EU: Early in the campaign Hofer indicated support for a referendum on Austria's membership in the European Union, but he has recently changed his tune.

"Hofer is not interested in a British-style referendum on Austria leaving the EU," said Rathkolb. "That's because he knows from the polls that Austrians are not interested in following the British example."

Anti-Turkey: "Hofer is not only against Turkey joining the EU, but also against Turks coming to Austria," said Rathkolb.

"His references to Turkish passport blocks should be seen as part of a larger Freedom Party campaign against Turks and Muslims -- especially in the wake of large numbers of Syrian refugees traveling through Turkey in their attempt to reach Europe," he added.

Could he be Austria's next president?

For now the election is too close to call, but Rathkolb believes mixed messages from Hofer could ultimately cost him the presidency.

"If he's not elected it's because he changed his first round political appearance -- showing himself as a tough man carrying a glock pistol, and right now retreating on many issues," he said.

"Trying to get votes from the middle and being as calm as possible may mean he struggles to mobilize his voters for a third time."