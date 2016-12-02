Longtime Hillary Clinton staffer mulls lieutenant governor run in Virginia

(CNN) Adam Parkhomenko, a staffer for both of Hillary Clinton's presidential bids, is looking at running for office himself, seeking Virginia's lieutenant governorship in 2017.

Parkhomenko has long had a robust social media presence, including his launch of the Ready For Hillary PAC long before the former secretary of state announced her plans to run in 2016. He also worked on her 2008 Democratic primary bid.

The 31-year-old lifelong Northern Virginia resident eventually became a full-time staffer for Clinton's presidential campaign, serving as national director of grassroots of Hillary For America. He also served as national field director for the Democratic National Committee.

His first connection to Clinton came as a 17-year-old when he collected 42,000 signatures on a petition to draft the then-New York senator to run for president.

Parkhomenko has never sought public office before. And despite his work with the Clinton campaign, he does not have much experience with grassroots Democratic politics in Virginia. However, the field for the Democratic lieutenant governor is wide open, with incumbent Ralph Northam the party's presumptive nominee for governor. Justin Fairfax, who previously lost a Democratic primary for attorney general, is also considering a run.

