Breaking News

F1 world champion Nico Rosberg retires: Tributes, humor ... disbelief

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 10:40 AM ET, Fri December 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg size each other up as the season begins in Melbourne. On race day, Rosberg starts where he left off in 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/03/20/motorsport/motorsport-australia-gp-rosberg-alonso/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning in Albert Park&lt;/a&gt;. A poor start relegated Hamilton from pole position to sixth but he fought back to finish second.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Australia, March 20Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg size each other up as the season begins in Melbourne. On race day, Rosberg starts where he left off in 2015, winning in Albert Park. A poor start relegated Hamilton from pole position to sixth but he fought back to finish second.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
Another slow start and a first-lap collision with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas hampers Hamilton&#39;s charge. &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/04/03/motorsport/rosberg-mercedes-bahrain-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rosberg ticks off another victory in the desert &lt;/a&gt;to stretch his lead as his rival finishes third.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Bahrain, April 3Another slow start and a first-lap collision with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas hampers Hamilton's charge. Rosberg ticks off another victory in the desert to stretch his lead as his rival finishes third.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
In Shanghai, Hamilton starts at the back after an engine problem in qualifying. He fights back to seventh but &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/04/17/motorsport/chinese-gp-rosberg-vettel-kvyat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rosberg wins again &lt;/a&gt;to take a chunky 36-point lead in the championship.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
China, April 17In Shanghai, Hamilton starts at the back after an engine problem in qualifying. He fights back to seventh but Rosberg wins again to take a chunky 36-point lead in the championship.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
President Vladimir Putin was on the podium to hand out the victory laurels to Rosberg once more. Another engine problem left Hamilton back in second as his teammate &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/01/motorsport/russian-grand-prix-sochi-lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;moved into a 43-point lead.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Russia, May 1President Vladimir Putin was on the podium to hand out the victory laurels to Rosberg once more. Another engine problem left Hamilton back in second as his teammate moved into a 43-point lead.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
F1 arrived in Western Europe and served up an unforgettable race in Barcelona. In his first race since his shock promotion to Red Bull, Max Verstappen &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/15/motorsport/spanish-grand-prix-max-verstappen-lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;became the sport&#39;s youngest race-winner at 18&lt;/a&gt; ...
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Spain, May 15F1 arrived in Western Europe and served up an unforgettable race in Barcelona. In his first race since his shock promotion to Red Bull, Max Verstappen became the sport's youngest race-winner at 18 ...
Hide Caption
5 of 23
But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Spain, May 15But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
The wait is over as Hamilton &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/29/motorsport/monaco-grand-prix-lewis-hamilton-wins-daniel-ricciardo-nico-rosberg-formula-one/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wins his first grand prix of 2016&lt;/a&gt; in his adopted hometown of Monaco. Seventh-placed Rosberg&#39;s championship lead is cut to 24 points.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Monaco, May 29The wait is over as Hamilton wins his first grand prix of 2016 in his adopted hometown of Monaco. Seventh-placed Rosberg's championship lead is cut to 24 points.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
&quot;Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,&quot; says Hamilton as he &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/06/12/motorsport/motorsport-canada-gp-hamilton-vettel/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dedicates his victory in Montreal to late boxing great Muhammad Ali&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg slipped to ninth on the opening lap, but got off the ropes to finish fifth.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Canada, June 12"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee," says Hamilton as he dedicates his victory in Montreal to late boxing great Muhammad Ali. Rosberg slipped to ninth on the opening lap, but got off the ropes to finish fifth.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
F1 arrives for the new street race around Baku and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/06/19/motorsport/motorsport-european-gp-rosberg-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the historic win goes to a dominant Rosberg.&lt;/a&gt; Hamilton is frustrated by an engine mode setting during the European Grand Prix and crosses the line in fifth.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Azerbaijan, June 19F1 arrives for the new street race around Baku and the historic win goes to a dominant Rosberg. Hamilton is frustrated by an engine mode setting during the European Grand Prix and crosses the line in fifth.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
A thrilling duel between the Mercedes stars ends when the two cars make contact on the last lap. Hamilton survives &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/03/motorsport/motorsport-austrian-gp-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to take the win&lt;/a&gt; while Rosberg limps home in fourth, seeing his lead cut to 11 points.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Austria, July 3A thrilling duel between the Mercedes stars ends when the two cars make contact on the last lap. Hamilton survives to take the win while Rosberg limps home in fourth, seeing his lead cut to 11 points.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
Time for a spot of crowd-surfing after &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/10/motorsport/britishgp-hamilton-rosberg-verstappen/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a perfect drive for Hamilton at his home track, Silverstone.&lt;/a&gt; Rosberg was relegated to third after being told how to solve a gearbox problem over the team radio, breaking rules governing in-race communications -- which were subsequently lifted.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Britain, July 10Time for a spot of crowd-surfing after a perfect drive for Hamilton at his home track, Silverstone. Rosberg was relegated to third after being told how to solve a gearbox problem over the team radio, breaking rules governing in-race communications -- which were subsequently lifted.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
Hamilton earns a hug from Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as he takes the lead in the world championship for the first time in 2016 &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/24/motorsport/hungarian-grand-prix-lewis-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;thanks to a win in Budapest. &lt;/a&gt;The British driver moved into a six-point lead over Rosberg, who finished second.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Hungary, July 24Hamilton earns a hug from Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as he takes the lead in the world championship for the first time in 2016 thanks to a win in Budapest. The British driver moved into a six-point lead over Rosberg, who finished second.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
At the final race before F1&#39;s summer break, Hamilton rockets past pole-sitter Rosberg off the line and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/31/motorsport/lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg-daniel-ricciardo-max-verstappen-german-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;motors to a dominant win and a 19-point advantage in the title race.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Germany, July 31At the final race before F1's summer break, Hamilton rockets past pole-sitter Rosberg off the line and motors to a dominant win and a 19-point advantage in the title race.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
A month later, Hamilton had to start at the back of the grid after Mercedes chose to make a raft of engine changes in Spa. Hamilton worked his way up to third, but Rosberg romped to the checkered flag &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/08/28/motorsport/belgian-grand-prix-chaos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;for his first win at the legendary circuit.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Belgium, August 28A month later, Hamilton had to start at the back of the grid after Mercedes chose to make a raft of engine changes in Spa. Hamilton worked his way up to third, but Rosberg romped to the checkered flag for his first win at the legendary circuit.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
Rosberg is on a roll once more as he storms &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/09/04/sport/monza-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to his first win at Monza&lt;/a&gt; and cuts Hamilton&#39;s championship lead to just two points. The defending champion had delivered an electrifying lap to start on pole but a poor getaway cost him and he eventually finished second.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Italy, September 4Rosberg is on a roll once more as he storms to his first win at Monza and cuts Hamilton's championship lead to just two points. The defending champion had delivered an electrifying lap to start on pole but a poor getaway cost him and he eventually finished second.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
F1&#39;s night race shines the light on Rosberg once more as the German &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/09/18/motorsport/singapore-f1-rosberg-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reclaims the championship lead with a crucial victory.&lt;/a&gt; Rosberg holds off a thrilling late charge from Red Bull&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo as an out-of-sorts Hamilton is third.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Singapore, September 18F1's night race shines the light on Rosberg once more as the German reclaims the championship lead with a crucial victory. Rosberg holds off a thrilling late charge from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo as an out-of-sorts Hamilton is third.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
Hamilton arrived in Kuala Lumpur determined to reignite the title battle, and everything was going smoothly until lap 43 of the race when his engine caught fire. &quot;Oh no, no,&quot; moaned Hamilton as he was forced to retire. Rosberg finished third &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/10/02/motorsport/malaysia-gp/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;behind Red Bull duo Ricciardo and Verstappen&lt;/a&gt; to extend his lead to 23 points.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Malaysia, October 2Hamilton arrived in Kuala Lumpur determined to reignite the title battle, and everything was going smoothly until lap 43 of the race when his engine caught fire. "Oh no, no," moaned Hamilton as he was forced to retire. Rosberg finished third behind Red Bull duo Ricciardo and Verstappen to extend his lead to 23 points.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
Ill-judged social media posts put Hamilton on the back foot. Rosberg narrowly took pole at Suzuka but &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/10/09/motorsport/japanese-gp-rosberg-mercedes-hamilton/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pulled away for the win as Hamilton could only finish third&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg moved into a seemingly uncatchable 33-point lead in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2015/03/15/motorsport/motorsport-f1-standings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;championship standings.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Japan, October 9Ill-judged social media posts put Hamilton on the back foot. Rosberg narrowly took pole at Suzuka but pulled away for the win as Hamilton could only finish third. Rosberg moved into a seemingly uncatchable 33-point lead in the championship standings.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors&#39; championship in Suzuka.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Japan, October 9Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors' championship in Suzuka.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
Hamilton keeps his title hopes on track in Austin with&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/23/motorsport/us-gp-hamilton-rosberg/&quot;&gt; a win at the Circuit of The Americas&lt;/a&gt;. But Rosberg limits the damage with a second-place finish.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
United States, October 23Hamilton keeps his title hopes on track in Austin with a win at the Circuit of The Americas. But Rosberg limits the damage with a second-place finish.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Hamilton once again takes the spoils, winning&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/30/motorsport/motorsport-mexico-gp-hamilton-rosberg/&quot;&gt; his first Mexico Grand Prix&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg follows him home in second and, as F1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2016 season, just 19 points separate the Mercedes drivers.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Mexico, October 30 Hamilton once again takes the spoils, winning his first Mexico Grand Prix. Rosberg follows him home in second and, as F1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2016 season, just 19 points separate the Mercedes drivers.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
The Mercedes rivals share the podium at Interlagos as Hamilton dominates a rain-hit thriller to claim his first &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/30/motorsport/motorsport-mexico-gp-hamilton-rosberg/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Brazilian Grand Prix&lt;/a&gt; victory ahead of Rosberg. The result sends the title race down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
Brazil, November 13The Mercedes rivals share the podium at Interlagos as Hamilton dominates a rain-hit thriller to claim his first Brazilian Grand Prix victory ahead of Rosberg. The result sends the title race down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.
Hide Caption
22 of 23
The moment of triumph: Nico Rosberg finishes second behind Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi to secure a first world title -- 34 years after his dad, Keke, won his.
Photos: Mercedes vs. Mercedes: Race for the title
The moment of triumph: Nico Rosberg finishes second behind Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi to secure a first world title -- 34 years after his dad, Keke, won his.
Hide Caption
23 of 23
mercedes hamilton rosberg australiamercedes hamilton rosberg bahrainmercedes hamilton rosberg chinaRosberg Putinmax verstappen wins in spainSpanish GP Rosberg Hamiltonmercedes hamilton rosberg monacomercedes hamilton rosberg canadamercedes hamilton rosberg bakumercedes hamilton rosberg austriaHamilton crowd surfingmercedes hamilton rosberg hungarymercedes hamilton rosberg germanyspa podium 2016mercedes hamilton rosberg italyRosberg triumphmotorsport lewis hamiltonmercedes hamilton rosberg japanmercedes team win 2016hamilton cut out 19 what a shot 1031lewis hamilton nico rosberg brazil 2016rosberg celebrates abu dhabi

Story highlights

  • Recently crowned F1 world champion retires
  • Social media stunned by Rosberg's news

(CNN)Formula One fans and pundits were left reeling on Friday after newly-crowned world champion Nico Rosberg announced his retirement from the sport with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old announced his intentions on his official Facebook page, saying: "I have climbed my mountain, I am on the peak, so this feels right."
    Rosberg clinched his first F1 drivers' title at Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where he finished second behind his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to win the championship by just five points.

    Nico Rosberg's F1 career 2006-2016

    206 GP starts

    30 poles

    57 podiums

    23 wins

    1 world title

    Social media reacted in disbelief to the German's announcement but found time for plenty of tributes and humor.
    Here are some of the best:
    Read More
    The now vacant seat at Mercedes got tongues wagging about who will partner Hamilton next season.
    "Sebastian Vettel right now," tweeted @javiergrandio posting a picture of the four-time world champion on the phone with a caption reading "Hallo? Mercedes."
    "Give the Mercedes seat to Vettel. That would be a mouthwatering clash with Hamilton" tweeted @teeman79.
    At time of writing, Rosberg's official Facebook post has 12,000 comments, many of them, like David McMillan, paid tribute.
    "This is massive news and certainly a surprise. Well, he won the world title and if he wanted to go out at the top, then congrats to him and all the very best for the future. All round top bloke deserves more credit."
    Meanwhile, Ivan Nikolov pleaded with the German to reconsider:
    "Take a rest and think again, it's the relieve of the pressure speaking right now Nico! Don't do it! You can achieve so much more! What are you going to be doing at home without challenges?"
    The F1 community was also quick to pay tribute:
    "Definitely a Great champion!!!! Big admiration @nico_rosberg #respect," wrote Force India driver Sergio Perez.
    The McLaren team posted a picture of Rosberg with Felipe Massa and Jenson Button -- who both hung up their helmets after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -- noting "#F1 won't be the same without these three guys."
    Toto Wolff was surprised by Rosberg's "unexpected" decision but the Mercedes team boss is already looking towards 2017:
    "There's a free @mercedesAMGF1 cockpit for the season ahead..."
    Which does beg the question: Which driver will fill Rosberg's shoes at the three-time world constructors' champions? Head to our Facebook page to have your say.