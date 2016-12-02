Story highlights Recently crowned F1 world champion retires

Social media stunned by Rosberg's news

(CNN) Formula One fans and pundits were left reeling on Friday after newly-crowned world champion Nico Rosberg announced his retirement from the sport with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old announced his intentions on his official Facebook page, saying: "I have climbed my mountain, I am on the peak, so this feels right."

Nico Rosberg's F1 career 2006-2016 206 GP starts 30 poles 57 podiums 23 wins 1 world title

Social media reacted in disbelief to the German's announcement but found time for plenty of tributes and humor.

Here are some of the best:

