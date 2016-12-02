Story highlights Nico Rosberg retires from Formula One

(CNN) He won the Formula One world title last weekend, but Nico Rosberg shocked the sporting world Friday by announcing his retirement.

The 31-year-old German sealed his first F1 title after a thrilling final race of the 2016 season in Abu Dhabi Sunday, edging out Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

I'm 1000% sure I'll be happy with this new direction. Nico Rosberg

"I have climbed my mountain, I am on the peak, so this feels right," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Rosberg, the son of Finland's 1982 world champion Keke, first raced in F1 with Williams in 2006 and joined Mercedes in 2010.

He clinched 23 career wins and finished on the podium 57 times in 206 races. His record places him 12th on the all-time list of drivers alongside Brazilian Nelson Piquet.