Beloved Aleppo clown killed in airstrike

Story highlights Syrian youth worker Anas al-Basha killed in strike on Aleppo

Al-Basha dressed as a clown to entertain children trapped in the besieged city

London (CNN) Happy children dance with a rosy-cheeked clown in a floppy birthday cake hat and oversized orange tie, their Eid celebrations a rare moment of joy amid the horrors of life under siege in Syria.

Footage of the July 2015 party, shot by activist group Aleppo Media Center, shows a costumed and face-painted Anas al-Basha at the center of the festivities, bouncing a smiling girl on his hip as music plays and youngsters clap along with the tune.

Clown and entertainer Al-Basha, 24, was killed Tuesday in a missile strike in the Mashhad neighborhood of the city's rebel-held east, his brother Mahmoud Al-Basha told CNN.

Al-Basha was a director at Space for Hope, a local non-profit that has worked to provide civil services to people living in the war-torn opposition area.

A little girl gives Anas al-Basha a kiss on the cheek during Eid celebrations in July 2015.

Zein al-Malazi, al-Basha's colleague at Space for Hope, shared video clips with CNN showing his friend distributing gifts to children in October 2015.

