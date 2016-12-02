(CNN) So yeah, this is a mugshot of a guy with a parrot on his shoulder. But there's more to this photo than meets the eye.

So let's start at the beginning ...

Craig Buckner, an Oregon resident, went to court Monday for violating a release order. He'd failed to appear in court on drug and theft charges, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

His companion parrot, Bird, came along with him.

Thinking the judge would only slap him with a fine, Buckner left (the very well-trained) Bird on a tree outside the courthouse and went in.

