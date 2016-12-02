Is golf exercise?

Breaking News

We begin our list in the United Kingdom. While the isles boast some of the most prestigious golf courses in the world -- St. Andrews, Turnberry and Carnoustie, to name just three -- there are often more modest locations that provide just as thrilling an experience. Oliver Graham (&lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/olivergraham24/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@olivergraham24&lt;/a&gt;) sent us this photo of him teeing off into the setting sun. Fitting, after all, as this area of England is the sunniest in the country.
Our second entry comes from &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/aerialagents/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@aerialagents&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;One of the most visually impressive holes on this Tom Fazio designed course,&quot; they explain. &quot;Sand Ridge Golf Club is built on 370 acres of woods, pastures and wetlands.&quot; The vast array of colors in the trees are evidence of this.
The varied landscape behind this course is the perfect base for a sunset. &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/ayojsnow/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@ayojsnow&lt;/a&gt; was clearly delighted with his surroundings: &quot;What a round!&quot; he wrote.
&quot;The Pete Dye clubhouse is blessed with a magnificent sunrise,&quot; the club says on its website. &quot;While the Jack Nicklaus Clubhouse enjoys stunning sunsets.&quot; Based on &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/jakew843/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@jakew843&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s shot, they certainly have a point.
Perhaps one of the more distinctive backdrops on the list, the Emirates Golf club in Dubai provides something a little different to trees, seas or sunsets. Home to the Burj Khalifa, the world&#39;s tallest building, the impressive skyline is certainly an alternative location to play a round in front of. Thanks to &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/p/y1bNsFixyL/?taken-by=brian_will85&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@brian_will85&lt;/a&gt; for sending this photo.
This shot sent to us by &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/brianoar/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@brianoar&lt;/a&gt; -- owner of &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/stgeorgeutahgolf/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@stgeorgeutahgolf&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.stgeorgeutahgolf.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;www.stgeorgeutahgolf.com&lt;/a&gt; -- is of Entrada at Snow Canyon. He has been a huge golf fan since the age of eight when he used to play with his Grandma. &quot;I fell in love with the look of morning and evening light and &#39;golden hours&#39; on golf courses,&quot; he says. &quot;They are living, breathing pieces of art.&quot;
The combination of vivid greens and browns in &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/c4rtp4th/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@c4rtp4th&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s submission is synonymous with the Pacific Northwest. &quot;The four towering pine trees will reject any garbage you throw at the green. Love a golf hole that makes you think and work for a good score,&quot; he said.
At this course, you would be forgiven for deliberately aiming your ball towards the water hazard. The still, crystal water creates the perfect canvas to mirror the backdrop of palm trees and mountains. &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/channingbenjaminphotography/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@channingbenjaminphotography&lt;/a&gt; described it as: &quot;The best!&quot;
CNN&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/donriddell/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Don Riddell&lt;/a&gt;, host of the Living Golf show for five years, has been to some incredible locations. The Farm, however, stood out as one of the best of the bunch. &quot;One of my favorite locations in all my time at CNN,&quot; he explained. &quot;Feels like you&#39;re standing on the edge of the world, a great course and an unforgettable experience!&quot;
Not a country with a rich golf history, Slovenia, nevertheless, provides one of the more dramatic backdrops on our list. Overlooked by the highest point of the Slovenian Alps, and often just below the clouds, &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/dragobilic/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@dragobilic&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s submission is the only Slovenian course on Golf World Magazine&#39;s Top 100 European Golf Courses.
Make sure you wrap up warm for this one. &quot;Safe to say golfing at almost two miles above sea level (around 9,000 feet) is one of the coolest experiences ever,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/drew_harvie/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@drew_harvie&lt;/a&gt; said of the course.
This snap sent to us by &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/enderlix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@enderlix&lt;/a&gt; captures the sun&#39;s rays piercing through the clouds and into the Mediterranean Sea. &quot;The club takes its name from a nearby island just off the shore which, complete with its own lighthouse, can be seen from most of the holes,&quot; the club says.
Located in the Great Smoky Mountains -- &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/kroisov16/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@kroisov16&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s shot illustrates the nickname -- Sequoyah is nestled among the oak, fir and flowered valleys that produce such vivid colors.
CNN&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/murpho2005/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Chris Murphy &lt;/a&gt;captured this shot at St. Andrews soon after the deluge. The gray skies and man skipping through the puddle illustrate just how quickly the rain fell and waterlogged the course. &quot;A tad wet at St Andrews on Friday. All adds to the fun, when you&#39;re sitting in the warm &amp;amp; toasty media center anyway,&quot; he said.
CNN anchor &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/cnnpatrick/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Patrick Snell &lt;/a&gt;was lucky enough to visit the world famous Pebble Beach -- but he didn&#39;t get the chance to have a round. &quot;Now I definitely want to play it!&quot; he said, adding it to his bucket list.
While some golfers in certain parts of the world have been scared off course by alligators, &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/rmuggs/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@rmuggs&lt;/a&gt; found a far less scary intruder on his round. The big horn sheep even took the time to pose and smile for the camera.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/realstewartkick/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@realstewartkick&lt;/a&gt; captures a stark contrast in colors from the wild flowers in the foreground, to the green and blue in the background on the 18th hole. Not a bad way to end a round.
Pebble Beach is clearly a popular choice with our anchors -- CNN Living Golf host &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/shaneodonoghuegolf/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Shane O&#39;Donoghue&lt;/a&gt; decided it would be on his bucket list too.
So good we had to pick it twice. The palette of colors visible in the sky makes this a worthy location for &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/wickedgolfer59/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@wickedgolfer59&lt;/a&gt; to play a round of dawn golf. Although somebody in the foreground clearly isn&#39;t too impressed.
  Golf provides moderate-intensity physical activity
  This offers longevity, physical and mental health benefits
  It is recommended for people of all ages and genders

(CNN)It's well-known that President Donald Trump plays golf. In September, he told talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz that he wished he could play more. But in doing so, is he getting enough exercise to stay healthy?

Golf provides moderate-intensity physical activity that is recommended for people of all ages and genders for the longevity, physical and mental health benefits it offers, according to a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
In a review of 301 studies on golf and health, researchers questioned whether the sport is exercise.
    "By any dictionary definition, golf is a sport and an exercise and can provide useful physical activity," said Dr. Andrew Murray, a sports medicine consultant at the University of Edinburgh and lead author of the study.
    About 55 million people from 206 countries play golf, with male players outnumbering female players.
    Read More
    "What is unique about golf is that people can do it from age 3 to the hundreds, which is not typical of American football or baseball," Murray said. It is popular for middle-age and older adults, he added.
    "The biggest factor that determines whether golf is considered a good exercise or not is whether you're walking or not," said Dr. Jordan D. Metzl, a sports medicine physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and author of "The Workout Prescription." He was not involved in the recent study.
    "Medical benefits of exercise kick in when you're walking 30 minutes a day. We recommend 10,000 steps a day, or 2½ to 3 miles a day," he added.
    Energy and calorie expenditure mainly depend on whether the golfer is walking the course or using a cart. A golfer can walk 4 to 8 miles for all 18 holes, or less when using a cart. That can burn between 264 and 450 calories per hour or about 531 to 2,467 calories per 18 holes.
    "You'll get more health benefits from walking rather than using the cart," Murray said.
    According to Murray, golf can improve known risk factors for cardiovascular disease, such as "physical inactivity, blood lipid and insulin-glucose levels, body composition and aerobic fitness," as noted in his study. However, it is still unclear how it affects heart rate metabolism, he added.
    Results of this study also show that golf can help protect against chronic conditions such as coronary artery disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke and colon and breast cancer.
    People who play golf regularly have better lung function than peers who do not golf, according to Murray.
    His study also found that older golfers may have improved balance, muscle endurance and function. One small 2010 study (PDF) found that golf can improve balance control in older adults. However, there was no increase in muscle mass or bone mineral density for younger players. Further research is required to identify golf's contribution to muscle strengthening, he said.
    Metzl agrees that playing golf does not contribute to building strength. "I see people who are not strong enough get hurt from golf," he said. Injuries to the back, knees and hips, as well as to the elbow and wrist, are common among golfers.
    People who want to improve their performance or avoid getting hurt usually do strength training, yoga or Pilates, he added. "This ends up improving their health."
    There can also be mental health benefits associated with golf due to its green fields and open spaces, said Murray. Golfers can be at risk of skin cancer from their exposure to the sun. For that reason, they are encouraged to wear protective clothing and use sunscreen.
    "We can be confident to say that golfers would live longer than those who don't play golf, but we can't put a number for that," Murray said. Metzl explained that golf also provides an opportunity to socialize, which in turn contributes to longevity.
    "As a sports medicine doctor and as a fitness instructor myself, I want to do every single thing I can to try and get my patients active and moving every single day," Metzl said. "If walking around, chasing a golf ball try to hit it into the hole will get people to do this, keep going."