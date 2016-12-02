Story highlights Tiger Woods cards 73 at Hero World Challenge

Second to last in 18-man field

First round in 466 days

Now ranked 898 in world

(CNN) It began with a bang and ended with a whimper, but Tiger Woods' comeback suggested there was life in the old pro yet.

Woods' return to golf after 15 months away from the game had been the subject of feverish speculation.

How was his fitness after those multiple back surgeries? How was his game? Would this be the start of a new chapter or an embarrassing anticlimax -- the beginning of the end?

For eight holes of the Hero World Challenge the former world No. 1 was writing the script to his own fairytale. The second half was bleaker, and the ending not quite how he must have imagined it.