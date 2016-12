Story highlights Chapecoense keeper Nivaldo struggling emotionally

'I've a dual feeling about being alive today,' he says

Club lost 38 staff

Chapeco (CNN) There is a real sense that Chapecoense goalkeeper Nivaldo is struggling with survivor guilt as he comes to terms with the hand he's been dealt by fate.

Nineteen of his teammates, along with 19 other club staff, were among the 71 who died, while three players were among the six survivors of the plane crash in Colombia Monday.

The 42-year-old Nivaldo was left out of the squad for the first leg of the Brazilian side's South American Cup final match against Atletico Nacional in Medellin Wednesday, spared the trip to get ready for his 300th appearance for the club in front of home fans this weekend.

"That was in his head and it's my destiny," Nivaldo told CNN from the club's stadium. "I have dual feeling about being alive today but deep in my heart what if I had gone?"