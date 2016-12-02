'Brexit' byelection: Zac Goldsmith defeated in shock result

Story highlights Sarah Olney made her rival's support for Brexit a central issue in campaigning

"We do not want a 'hard Brexit'; we do not want to be pulled out of the single market," Olney said

London (CNN) A pro-Europe political newcomer has won a shock victory in a UK parliamentary byelection in which Britain's plans to leave the European Union became the defining issue.

Sarah Olney, who only entered politics 18 months ago and stood for the centrist Liberal Democrat party, defeated the sitting MP Zac Goldsmith, a supporter of Britain's departure from the European Union.

In July's referendum, residents of the wealthy west London seat of Richmond Park and North Kingston voted by around two to one in favor of remaining in the EU. Olney exploited this gap to claim victory in Thursday's byelection, which was triggered by Goldsmith's resignation as a Conservative MP over his party's decision to back the expansion of nearby Heathrow Airport.

I will stand up for the open, tolerant, united Britain that we believe in. pic.twitter.com/c51dqx1UDN — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) December 2, 2016

She becomes her party's ninth MP, and further reduces the slender majority of the governing Conservative party.

Olney said voters had "sent a shockwave through this Conservative, Brexit government," as it prepares to take Britain out of Europe following this summer's referendum vote in favor of Brexit.

