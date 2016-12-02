Breaking News

Sky art: Pilot's route spells 'Hello' on flight tracking radar map

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 9:08 AM ET, Fri December 2, 2016

Aircraft path over Germany spells hello on radar, as captured by Flightradar24
Aircraft path over Germany spells hello on radar, as captured by Flightradar24

(CNN)A pilot with a history of plotting routes that show up as patterns on flight-tracking websites has completed his most ambitious yet.

The unnamed pilot of the Robin DR400/180 Régent aircraft charted a complex course that spelled "hello" on Flightradar 24.
    The message was drawn during a 37-minute flight over the Niedersachsen region of Germany.
    The pilot appears to have some artistic flair when it comes to flying.
    Earlier this year the aviator took time to spread some love by drawing a heart.
    Love was in the air over Germany.
    There was also the time where the pilot decided to draw an airplane.
    This plane drawing also caused amusement.
    Flightrader24 tracks global flights and allows users to view real-time information about air traffic around the world.
    It has previously reported on "Flower Guy" whose patterns over Sant Clara often look like flowers.