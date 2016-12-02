Story highlights Pirate Party was born to fight for internet reform

Icelandic members also campaign for self-determination and other ideals

(CNN) Oh, not those kinds of pirates. Darn it.

Perhaps life in Iceland would be even more interesting if governmental control were given to swashbuckling pirates, but the Pirate Party isn't into plundering and pillaging. As far as we know.

Still, it makes for a curious headline when you hear that Iceland's president is telling the nation's relative newcomer Pirate Party to form a new government.

More well-known parties from the left and right failed, so now it is up to the Pirates.

President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson met Friday with Pirate Party Chairwoman Birgitta Jónsdóttir, giving her the mandate to start negotiations to form a new government, a statement on the website for the president's office said.