Europol Advent calendar: A criminal for Christmas?

(CNN) It's an Advent calendar -- but this isn't one the kids will be rushing to open.

Forget chocolates; it's criminals that are on show in Europol's festive offering with 60 of the most wanted adorning this year's edition.

Murderers. Kidnappers. Terrorists. And there's seasonal music to accompany the rogues' gallery.

According to Europol, "all of them are convicted or suspected of extremely serious crimes."

It added: "They have killed or irreversibly changed their victims' lives. All of these criminals are on the run, fleeing from responsibility and punishment.

