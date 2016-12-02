Story highlights Police didn't release further details on where they found the gate

The gate has been missing since 2014

(CNN) An iron gate with the notorious Nazi slogan "Arbeit Macht Frei" stolen from a German concentration camp site most likely has been recovered.

Authorities said they found a gate that matches the description of the one from the Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial in Bergen, Noway, after receiving an anonymous tip.

The gate has been missing since 2014, despite a reward of $10,000.

Police didn't release further details on where exactly they found the gate or who tipped them off.

"This is all the information we have at the moment," a spokesman for Bavarian police told CNN. "International communication is not very fast, we will have to wait for more information."

