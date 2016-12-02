Seth MacFarlane has a theory on why Hollywood hates on Trump

Story highlights Seth MacFarlane took to social media with a theory on Hollywood's distaste for Donald Trump

The "Family Guy' creator said on social media: 'We've learned to recognize the blustery showmanship of a lying con man'

(CNN) "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane has a theory on why a bunch of people in Hollywood can't get on board with the idea of President-elect Donald Trump.

"Wanna know why Hollywood folks hate Trump?" he wrote in a note posted to social media. "We live and work amongst his kind every day out here."

McFarlane, also the creator of "American Dad," went on to say Trump uses tactics "employed by the shiftiest of agents, lawyers and publicists."

"We've learned to recognize the blustery showmanship of a lying con man because we encounter it every day in our business," he wrote. "We've learned to smell it because it's bitten so many of us in the a--."

MacFarlane has been a longtime critic of Trump. "Family Guy" even used a Trump gag in its Emmy campaign earlier this year. In the poster, Peter Griffin was seen with orange-tinted skin and a tagline that read: "As long as we're voting for dumb loudmouths, can I get an Emmy?"

Read More