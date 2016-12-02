Breaking News

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome a baby boy

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 10:10 AM ET, Fri December 2, 2016

(CNN)Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are new parents again.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on November 30, according to a rep for Kunis.
    This is the couple's second child. Together they also have a 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt Isabelle.
    Kutcher revealed the sex of their baby in October on the "Today Show."
    "[Wyatt] points to Mila and she's like, 'baby brother' when she points to the belly, and then she points to dad and she goes, 'Beer!' So I think she gets there's something in the belly but I don't quite think that she knows that it's not going to be a plastic doll yet," he said.
    The former "That '70s Show" co-stars have had a whirlwind few years, getting engaged in February of 2014, having Wyatt Isabelle in October of that year, and then marrying over Fourth of July weekend in 2015.