Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome a baby boy

This is the second child for the couple, who have a 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt Isabelle

(CNN) Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are new parents again.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on November 30, according to a rep for Kunis.

This is the couple's second child. Together they also have a 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt Isabelle.

Kutcher revealed the sex of their baby in October on the "Today Show."

