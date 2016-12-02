Luke Bryan hits concert-goer

Story highlights Bryan's rep said man was making "crude hand gestures"

The incident was caught on video

(CNN) A concert-goer in the front row of a Nashville, Tennessee, show got more than good seats while Luke Bryan was performing Wednesday.

The country star was performing at the Charlie Daniels' all-star Volunteer Jam when, according to the singer's spokesperson, a man in the front row began "making crude hand gestures toward Luke during his performance."

Bryan reached down and appeared to slap the man in the face, all of which was captured on video.

"It was insulting not only to him, but more importantly to the men, women and families sitting around him who were there to support and celebrate Charlie Daniels and the efforts of raising money for the military veterans -- some of who were in the audience," Bryan's rep said in a statement. "The concert security personnel saw the man's disruptive actions of the event and he was escorted out."

Bryan continued to sing his hit song "Move" after the incident.