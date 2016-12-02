'La La Land' wins New York Critics' big award

Story highlights The film won best picture

"Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea" nabbed three awards

(CNN) The musical "La La Land" has danced its way into snagging a biggie at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

The film starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone about a pair of performers pursuing both their dreams and a love affair was named best picture, helping to place it firmly in the forefront of Oscar contenders.

"Moonlight" took three awards, including best director for Barry Jenkins, best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali and best cinematographer for James Laxton.

Likewise, "Manchester by the Sea" scored a trio of awards with best screenplay for Kenneth Lonergan, best actor for Casey Affleck and best supporting actress for Michelle Williams (who was named for that award for her work in both "Manchester by the Sea" and the film "Certain Women").

The New York Film Critics Circle is an organization of film reviewers from New York-based publications that was founded in 1935. In the past, the winners have been good indicators for the Academy Award nominations.

Read More