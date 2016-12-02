Photos: Look at me! Selfies of the year US President Barack Obama holds 10-month-old Brooks Breitwieser during a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 1. Hide Caption 1 of 75

From left, actresses America Ferrera, Amy Schumer, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Lawrence take a selfie together at the Golden Globe Awards. "Really good light back here in the presenters green room," Ferrera said on Instagram on Sunday, January 10.

Ray Parker Jr., singer of the iconic "Ghostbusters" theme song, takes a selfie with cast members from both the 1984 movie and the 2016 reboot. "How can this picture NOT make you happy?" tweeted the reboot's director, Paul Feig, on Wednesday, June 8. Behind Parker, from left, are Bill Murray, Annie Potts, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Dan Akyroyd, Melissa McCarthy, Ernie Hudson and Kristen Wiig.

"Something is happening in Hollywood tonight," tweeted actor Patrick Stewart as he had makeup applied on Monday, April 18. He appeared in drag for a screening of his TV show "Blunt Talk."

A woman takes a selfie in front of a David Bowie mural in London on Tuesday, January 12. The rock legend died January 10 at the age of 69.

A basketball fan at the University of Texas takes a selfie with a Donald Trump cutout before a game on Tuesday, January 12. Celebrity heads have become a popular feature at many basketball games, with fans waving them to distract opposing free-throw shooters.

Denver Broncos offensive lineman Ryan Harris takes a selfie with quarterback Peyton Manning after the Broncos won the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 24. The Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl, and then Manning retired.

A girl takes a selfie with a fennec fox at the Little Zoo Cafe, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, March 7.

A young man takes a selfie Tuesday, July 26, by a sphere monument that had been painted into a giant "poke ball" in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The mobile game "Pokemon Go" has been a sensation for its company, Nintendo.

Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki takes an on-stage selfie with actor Leonardo DiCaprio and director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu during the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 28. All three won Oscars for "The Revenant."

Pop star Justin Bieber takes a selfie as he has a beauty mask applied on Monday, February 15. He posted it to his Instagram account, which he quit in August.

Rock star Marilyn Manson takes a selfie with a Justin Bieber shirt on Thursday, March 17. "Bigger than Bieber," he said on Instagram. A few days later, Bieber posted a photo of the two taking a selfie together.

A woman takes a selfie at Alfa Future People, an electronic music festival in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Friday, July 22.

British astronaut Tim Peake tweeted this photo from his spacewalk on Sunday, January 17. "I think I found the perfect spot for a #selfie," he said.

Actress Gwendoline Christie, right, takes a selfie with the cast of the upcoming movie "Rogue One" during San Diego Comic-Con. "Thank you ‪@starwars ‪#StarWarsCelebration ‪#RogueOne for having me moderate the panel!!!!!!!!!! It was INCREDIBLE!!" she tweeted on Friday, July 15.

LeBron James takes a selfie with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA title on Sunday, June 19. In an Instagram post , he hit back at those who doubted him along the way.

Television personality Khloe Kardashian, second from left, smokes a cigar in this selfie she posted from Cuba on Wednesday, May 4. Joining her, from left, are sisters Kourtney and Kim and friend Malika Haqq.

A journalist takes a selfie with Alice, a Bactrian camel at the Toronto Zoo, before a naming ceremony for two panda cubs on Monday, March 7.

Comedian Kevin Hart takes a selfie with, from left, actors Queen Latifah, Will Smith, Halle Berry and Dwayne Johnson on Saturday, April 9. Hart and Johnson were hosting the MTV Movie Awards.

Waris Ahluwalia, an Indian-American actor and jewelry designer, took this selfie after he got stuck in Mexico City's airport on Monday, February 8. Ahluwalia said Aeromexico staff and security screeners told him to buy a ticket on a different airline after he refused to remove the turban he wears as part of his faith. "Dear NYC fashion week, I may be a little late as @aeromexico won't let me fly with a turban," he said on Instagram. "Don't start the show without me." Aeromexico offered an apology, saying it "recognizes and is proud of the diversity of its passengers."

People take selfies in front of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Orlando on Sunday, September 25.

Actress Reese Witherspoon, left, poses for a photo with her daughter, Ava Phillippe, on Friday, July 8. "Mother daughter time," she said on Instagram.

Basketball star Kobe Bryant poses with two young fans in Houston on Sunday, April 10. Bryant retired from the NBA this year, scoring 60 points in his final game.

Cast members of the hit Broadway shows "Hamilton" and "On Your Feet!" take a selfie Sunday, June 12, at the Beacon Theater in New York. "Hamilton" won 11 Tony Awards this year, one short of the all-time record.

A woman takes a selfie in front of a Prince memorial in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on Friday, April 22. The iconic musician died a day earlier at the age of 57.

Singers Ed Sheeran, left, and Bruno Mars take a photo together after the Grammy Awards on Monday, February 15. Sheeran won song of the year for "Thinking Out Loud." "Uptown Funk," Mars' collaboration with Mark Ronson, won record of the year.

From left, actors Justin Theroux, Will Forte and Jennifer Aniston take a photo at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, January 17.

The top six competitors at the Arnold Classic pose for a selfie in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, March 5.

Actor Chris Pratt takes selfies with fans at the Venice Film Festival before "The Magnificent Seven" premiere on Saturday, September 10.

Visitors enjoy the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, September 17.

The Dixie Chicks and Beyonce take a selfie after their surprise performance together at the CMA Awards. "I can finally talk about one of the greatest weeks of my life!" tweeted Natalie Maines, the Dixie Chicks' lead singer, on Thursday, November 3. "Thank you @Beyonce ! You slay. All day!"

"I found the Easter bunny," model Ruby Rose said on Instagram, referring to actress Nina Dobrev on Sunday, March 27. "Better looking than Santa Claus."

Tennis star Serena Williams takes a photo with her trophy after winning the Italian Open in Rome on Sunday, May 15.

People in New York take selfies in front of the Stonewall Inn, an iconic symbol of the modern gay rights movement, on Friday, June 24. A few days later, the gay bar was designated as the country's first national monument to LGBT rights. The riots there in 1969 -- and the protests that followed -- were a turning point for LGBT rights in the United States.

Talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted the hashtag "#SquadGoals" as she took a selfie with, from left, rappers Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper and 2 Chainz on Thursday, September 15.

What's in the doorway behind actress Jessica Alba? "I have no idea what that is," Alba said on Instagram on Wednesday, January 13. She added a scream emoji and said, "Freaky."

Pope Francis poses for a selfie during his visit to a refugee center in Rome on Thursday, March 24.

Singer Rihanna wears some fancy headphones as she listens to her latest album, "Anti," on Monday, January 25.

Villanova basketball player Ryan Arcidiacono takes a selfie during the team's championship parade on Friday, April 8.

Women use their cell phones in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, February 25.

"Saturday Night Live" tweeted this "soundcheck selfie" with country singer Chris Stapleton on Thursday, January 14. Stapleton, wearing the cowboy hat, was the show's musical guest that week.

Rampage, the mascot of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, takes a selfie during the team's home game against Buffalo on Sunday, October 9. The Rams moved from St. Louis earlier this year.

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, takes a selfie with his son, Boomer, on Tuesday, September 13. "The little man and I don't wanna get out (of) bed this morning!!" he said on Instagram.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, bottom right, inducted N.W.A. into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, April 8. Around Lamar, from left, are DJ Yella, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and MC Ren.

Models Izabel Goulart, left, and Alessandra Ambrosio take a selfie at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, May 20.

Actor Tom Holland shares a selfie he took on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on Thursday, July 7. He said the film would hit theaters in a year.

South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju takes a selfie with North Korean gymnast Hong Un-jong during Olympic training in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, August 4.

Actor Caleb McLaughlin, left, takes a photo with other cast members of "Stranger Things" as they visit the White House on Tuesday, October 4. He posted it to Instagram with the caption: "60 seconds after meeting the President."

An activist in Sao Paulo, Brazil, takes a selfie Friday, June 10, during a protest against rape and violence against women. The protest came weeks after a 16-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped in Rio de Janeiro.

Actor Christopher Meloni reunites with his "Law & Order: SVU" co-star Mariska Hargitay on Friday, March 11. He tweeted the selfie with the hashtag "#hanginWithAFriend."

Model Kendall Jenner takes a selfie in Rome on Saturday, March 12. "Keepin a low prof at the Trevi Fountain," she said on Instagram.

Former soccer star David Beckham takes a selfie in front of a wax figure of himself and his wife, Victoria, on Saturday, October 8. "Thank you to Nicole and everyone at Madame Tussauds for letting me meet this lovely couple," Beckham said on Instagram.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake tries to take a selfie with a pig before a news conference about "pork barrel" spending on Wednesday, April 13.

Members of the Chicago Cubs take a selfie together during their World Series victory parade on Friday, November 4. The Cubs hadn't won the World Series since 1908.

"Good morning from the set of #supergirl from me & the resident transpo pup Duke," actress Melissa Benoist said on Thursday, January 21.

A star-studded group takes a selfie on Thursday, April 7. From left are comedian Chris Rock, rapper Andre 3000, DJ D-Nice, musician Jarobi White, musician Jack White and comedian Dave Chappelle. "Hard at work on the new Andre 3000 album," Rock joked (we think) on Instagram.

"You cannot tell me that my life is not blessed," actor and singer Jamie Foxx said on Thursday, February 18. "Just finished doing a record with The legendary Barbra Streisand... 'climb every mountain.' "

"Welcome home!" said soccer star Lionel Messi as he snapped a photo with the Ballon d'Or on Tuesday, January 12. Messi won the Golden Ball -- awarded to the world's best soccer player -- for the fourth time in his career.

"Trying to get my phone back," actor Sylvester Stallone said on Instagram on Sunday, April 10. He is surrounded by his daughters Sophia, Scarlet and Sistine.

Women in Cheltenham, England, pose with a person in a leprechaun suit on St. Patrick's Day.

A young woman tries to get a selfie with US Sen. Ted Cruz during the presidential candidate's campaign stop in Tilton, New Hampshire, on Monday, January 18.

Some cast members of the upcoming "Black Panther" movie take a selfie at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 23. From left are actor Chadwick Boseman, director Ryan Coogler, actress Lupita Nyong'o, actor Michael B. Jordan, actress Danai Gurira and panel moderator Chris Hardwick.

Hockey star Evgeni Malkin, right, takes a selfie with his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates Phil Kessel, left, and Carl Hagelin after they won the Stanley Cup on Sunday, June 12.

"Best celebrity I've ever met," said actor Seth Rogen, posing with Gonzo the Muppet on Wednesday, April 6.



Photos: Look at me! Selfies of the year People take selfies at the Bandra Fort bandstand, a famous tourist spot in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 25. Hide Caption 67 of 75

Photos: Look at me! Selfies of the year "Yo! He's ALIVE!!!!!" said actress Kerry Washington as she snagged a photo with Kit Harington at the Emmys on Sunday, September 18. She was referring to Harington's character on the show "Game of Thrones." Hide Caption 68 of 75

Photos: Look at me! Selfies of the year Actress Laverne Cox received an honorary degree from The New School in New York, where she spoke during the commencement ceremony on Friday, May 20. "Thank you @thenewschool for this incredible honor," she said on Instagram. "Thank you to the faculty and graduating class for welcoming me today with so much love." Hide Caption 69 of 75

Photos: Look at me! Selfies of the year US Vice President-elect Mike Pence uses a selfie stick for a photo with House Republicans on Thursday, November 17. The House GOP tweeted it with the caption "UNIFIED." Hide Caption 70 of 75

Photos: Look at me! Selfies of the year A woman takes a selfie atop a mountain in Norway's Lofoten islands on Sunday, August 21. Hide Caption 71 of 75

Photos: Look at me! Selfies of the year "An example of what happens when you don't wear sunscreen," warned actor Hugh Jackman on Monday, February 8. "Basal Cell. The mildest form of cancer but serious, nonetheless. PLEASE USE SUNSCREEN and get regular check-ups." Hide Caption 72 of 75

Photos: Look at me! Selfies of the year Model Gigi Hadid takes a selfie with a fan in Tokyo during the launch of her Tommy Hilfiger collaboration on Wednesday, October 12. Hide Caption 73 of 75