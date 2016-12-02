Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment Rapper Kanye West performs in Detroit during his Saint Pablo Tour on Wednesday, September 28. West was hospitalized in late November shortly after canceling the rest of his tour. A source close to West's family told CNN that he was being treated for exhaustion. Hide Caption 1 of 80

First lady Michelle Obama joins rapper Missy Elliott and talk-show host James Corden for one of Corden's "carpool karaoke" segments in July.

Alec Baldwin plays Donald Trump and Kate McKinnon plays Hillary Clinton in a "Saturday Night Live" skit in October. The two appeared together often as Election Day drew closer.

Singer Lady Gaga is joined on stage by survivors of sexual assault after performing her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 28. The song is from "The Hunting Ground," a CNN Films documentary about the recent wave of sexual assaults on American college campuses.

The viral sensation known as Grumpy Cat makes her Broadway debut, appearing in "Cats" on Friday, September 30.

Talk-show host Jimmy Fallon musses Donald Trump's hair during an episode of "The Tonight Show" on Thursday, September 15.

Actor Bill Murray, a longtime Chicago Cubs fan, celebrates on the field in Cleveland after the Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years on Wednesday, November 2.

After Vice President-elect Mike Pence saw the Broadway show "Hamilton" on Friday, November 18, the cast addressed him about its fears of the Trump administration. Cast member Brandon Dixon, who portrays Aaron Burr, delivered the statement during the curtain call. "We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir," Dixon said. "But we truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and work on behalf of all of us. All of us."

Madonna performs a tribute to Prince at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 22. The iconic musician died in April at the age of 57. Toxicology tests in June concluded that the entertainer died from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl, according to a report by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts attend the "Money Monster" screening at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 12.

An Elvis impersonator prepares to board a train in Sydney on Thursday, January 7. The Parkes Elvis Festival is held annually in Australia to coincide with the late icon's birthday.

Sia, left, performs in Las Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series on Sunday, September 18. The "Veep" star dedicated her win to her father, who she said died a few days earlier.

Flowers are laid beneath a mural of David Bowie in London on Monday, January 11. The rock legend died a day earlier at the age of 69.

People attend a free Rolling Stones concert in Havana, Cuba, on Friday, March 25. It was the first time that a major international rock band played in Cuba. For years after the Cuban revolution, rock music was banned on Cuban state TV and radio.

Former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan takes a moment in court as attorneys talk to a judge in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Tuesday, March 8. Hogan sued Gawker for $100 million, claiming the website invaded his privacy by publishing part of a sex tape in 2012. The jury awarded in his favor in late March, and the media company later filed for bankruptcy. Hogan settled with the company in November.

Adele sings on stage during the Grammy Awards on Monday, February 15. Early into her live rendition of the ballad "All I Ask," it was clear that something was wrong. A clanking sound could be heard in the background as she sang, her microphone cut out briefly and her voice didn't have its usual punch. The singer looked distracted, flashing irritated looks as she powered through the song. The singer offered an explanation afterward on Twitter, saying, "The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that's what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. S--- happens."

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt performs with Hasty Pudding Theatricals as he is honored with the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award Friday, February 5, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Harvard University's Hasty Pudding group is the oldest undergraduate drama troupe in the United States. Every year, it salutes -- and mocks -- performers who have made a lasting and impressive contribution to the entertainment industry.

Actor Zac Efron kisses gymnast Simone Biles, this year's Olympic champion, during a surprise visit to the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, August 16. "Another Olympic dream came true today in Rio!" tweeted USA Gymnastics. Biles' fans know the gymnast has a soft spot for Efron.

Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West return to New York after she was the victim of an armed robbery in Paris on Monday, October 3.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during the Grammy Awards on Monday, February 15. His politically charged performance evoked the chains of slavery and incarceration.

Chris Harrison, host of "The Bachelor," makes a kissy face in front of Ben Higgins and his new fiancee, Lauren Bushnell, after the show's finale on Monday, March 14.

The hip-hop duo OutKast perform in their hometown of Atlanta on Saturday, September 10.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performs during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show on Sunday, February 7.

The cast of the upcoming movie "Rogue One" poses for an on-stage selfie during a "Star Wars" celebration in London on Friday, July 15.

Florence Welch, of the band Florence and the Machine, performs at a festival in London's Hyde Park on Saturday, July 2.

Actress Emma Thompson attends a news conference in Berlin to promote the movie "Alone in Berlin" on Monday, February 15.

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen takes part in the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics on Friday, August 5.

Pop star Katy Perry performs with country legend Dolly Parton at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 3. They opened with Parton's classic "Coat of Many Colors" before singing "Jolene" and "9 to 5."

Actor Hugh Laurie attends the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, October 25.

Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony perform together at the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 17.

Lauren Renck, one of the Radio City Rockettes, is nudged by a camel in New York on Tuesday, November 1. Live camels are part of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular that started on November 11.

Kathie Lee Gifford plays Regis Philbin and Hoda Kotb plays Kathie Lee Gifford during a Halloween skit on the "Today" show on Monday, October 31.

The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, a character from the "Ghostbusters" films, is seen at London's Waterloo Station on Monday, July 11. It was a promotional display for the 2016 reboot.

Talk-show host Kelly Ripa returns to "Live with Kelly and Michael" after a weeklong absence in April. She confirmed that Disney and ABC executives apologized to her for keeping her in the dark about the impending exit of her co-host, Michael Strahan. "I needed a couple of days to gather my thoughts," she told the live audience. "After 26 years with this company, I earned the right." During her monologue, she also congratulated Strahan for his new full-time role on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Pete Townshend of The Who performs during a concert in Indio, California, on Sunday, October 16.

From left, actors Lupita Nyong'o, Madina Nalwanga and David Oyelowo re-enact their "Queen of Katwe" poster during the movie's premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives in London for the British premiere of "The Revenant" on Thursday, January 14. DiCaprio won the best actor Oscar for his role in the film.

memorial service is held in Los Angeles for Grammy-winning singer Natalie Cole on Monday, January 11. The singer died on New Year's Eve at the age of 65.

Former basketball star Kobe Bryant is slimed on stage as he accepts a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Award on Thursday, July 14.

Former talk-show host David Letterman hugs first lady Michelle Obama during a USO comedy show in Maryland on Thursday, May 5. The Obamas were on hand to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Joining Forces initiative, which helps military families.

Actor Dwayne Johnson performs on stage as he co-hosts the MTV Movie Awards on Saturday, April 9.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, second from right, makes his final appearance in the Broadway hit "Hamilton" on Saturday, July 9. Miranda also created the hip-hop musical, which has become a critical and cultural phenomenon. The show won 11 awards at this year's Tony Awards.

Actress Kate Bosworth attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, February 28.

Actress Kristin Chenoweth takes a pie to the face for breast cancer awareness during Andy Cohen's show "Watch What Happens Live" on Tuesday, October 18.

Director Julie Andrews, center front, laughs with cast members of "My Fair Lady" during a media call at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, September 1.

Kesha cries Friday, February 19, as a New York Supreme Court judge denied an injunction that would have allowed the singer to make music outside her six-album contract with Kemosabe Records. In 2014, Kesha filed suit against the record label's megaproducer, Dr. Luke, accusing him of emotional and sexual abuse. Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) has vigorously denied the allegations, and he countersued Kesha, her mother and manager for defamation and breach of contract. A judge dismissed Kesha's sexual abuse claims in April, but the singer said she would continue to pursue appeals.

Laurie Vincent of the rock band Slaves performs on stage in Leeds, England, on Sunday, January 10.

Actress Angelina Jolie , who is a special envoy for the United Nations' refugee agency, talks to Syrian children at a refugee camp in Azraq, Jordan, on Friday, September 9.

Singer Celine Dion arrives for the funeral service of her husband, René Angélil, in Montreal, Quebec, on Friday, January 22. Angélil, 73, died of throat cancer.

Singer Stevie Wonder, left, and John Legend, center, perform during Spike TV's "Lip Sync Battle: All-Stars Live" on Sunday, September 11.

Singer Elton John hits a ball during a World Team Tennis exhibition to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation on Monday, October 10.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal films the movie "Okja" in New York on Saturday, July 16.

Wax figures of James Bond actors are presented at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin on Tuesday, October 4. From left to right are Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan.

Actors Edgar Ramirez and Ana de Armas pose among photographers at the Cannes Film Festival as they promote the film "Hands of Stone" on Monday, May 16.

Pop star Justin Bieber performs in New York during his "Purpose" tour on Monday, July 18.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest feigns shock as actress Allison Janney, who played the role of White House Press Secretary C.J. Cregg on the television drama "The West Wing," makes a surprise appearance in Washington on Friday, April 29. Janney stopped by the White House to take part in a Champions of Change ceremony where 10 individuals were awarded for their efforts to prevent substance abuse.

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte dances with Cheryl Burke during an episode of "Dancing With the Stars" on Monday, October 24. Lochte was trying to rebuild his public image following a scandal in Rio de Janeiro. Lochte and three other US swimmers initially said they were robbed at gunpoint there by men in police uniforms. Brazilian police said the athletes concocted a story to cover up an act of vandalism that led to a confrontation with security guards.

A representative of the Makinarium special effects team displays a horror movie's latex mask during the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 14.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appears on stage with musical artists Jay Z and Beyonce during a campaign rally in Cleveland on Friday, November 4.

The rock band Guns N' Roses, reunited with founding members Axl Rose and Slash, performs at the Coachella festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 16.

Television personality Martha Stewart and rapper Snoop Dogg attend the Comedy Central roast of singer Justin Bieber on Monday, March 14. Stewart and Snoop are now co-hosting a new VH1 series called "Martha and Snoop's Dinner Party."

Rock legend Alice Cooper performs in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, October 19.

Actress Renee Zellweger takes a selfie with fans at the London premiere of "Bridget Jones's Baby" on Monday, September 5. It was her first film since 2010.

Dancers with the Australian Ballet rehearse "Swan Lake" at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, March 31.

U2 lead singer Bono poses with protesters at a Senate subcommittee in Washington on Tuesday, April 12. The singer urged officials to provide more aid to refugees, saying it would help in the fight against violent extremism.

Country singer Tim McGraw performs at the C

Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment Fan Alex Reventlow poses for a picture during a "Star Trek" convention in New York on Friday, September 2. Hide Caption 70 of 80

Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment Model Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Art + Film Gala of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, October 29. Hide Caption 71 of 80

Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment Talk-show host Stephen Colbert performs on the floor of the Republican National Convention during a taping of his program on Sunday, July 17. Colbert played "Hunger Games" character Caesar Flickerman at both the Republican and Democratic conventions. Hide Caption 72 of 80

Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment Pop star Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28. Hide Caption 73 of 80

Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment US Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, appears in a "Saturday Night Live" skit with comedian Larry David on February 6. David played the presidential candidate during the campaign. Hide Caption 74 of 80

Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment People take selfies where celebrities would be sitting at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. Hide Caption 75 of 80

Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment "Hacksaw Ridge" director Mel Gibson attends a screening of the film in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, October 21. Hide Caption 76 of 80

Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment People watch the 1975 classic "Jaws" from a swimming pool in Strasbourg, France, on Sunday, September 18. Hide Caption 77 of 80

Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment The play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" premiered in London on Saturday, July 30. Dedicated fans of the wizard saga have traveled across the world to see the performance. Hide Caption 78 of 80

Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment Cosplayers attend New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 8. Hide Caption 79 of 80