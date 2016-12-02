Breaking News

2016: The year in entertainment

Updated 6:17 AM ET, Fri December 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rapper Kanye West performs in Detroit during his Saint Pablo Tour on Wednesday, September 28. West &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/21/entertainment/kanye-west-hospitalized/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was hospitalized in late November&lt;/a&gt; shortly after canceling the rest of his tour. A source close to West&#39;s family told CNN that he was being treated for exhaustion.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Rapper Kanye West performs in Detroit during his Saint Pablo Tour on Wednesday, September 28. West was hospitalized in late November shortly after canceling the rest of his tour. A source close to West's family told CNN that he was being treated for exhaustion.
Hide Caption
1 of 80
First lady Michelle Obama joins rapper Missy Elliott and talk-show host James Corden for one of Corden&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/19/politics/michelle-obama-carpool-karaoke-james-corden-beyonc/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;carpool karaoke&quot; segments&lt;/a&gt; in July.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
First lady Michelle Obama joins rapper Missy Elliott and talk-show host James Corden for one of Corden's "carpool karaoke" segments in July.
Hide Caption
2 of 80
Alec Baldwin plays Donald Trump and Kate McKinnon plays Hillary Clinton in a &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; skit in October. The two &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/11/06/media/snl-final-pre-election-episode/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;appeared together often&lt;/a&gt; as Election Day drew closer.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Alec Baldwin plays Donald Trump and Kate McKinnon plays Hillary Clinton in a "Saturday Night Live" skit in October. The two appeared together often as Election Day drew closer.
Hide Caption
3 of 80
Singer Lady Gaga is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/29/entertainment/lady-gaga-performance-oscars-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;joined on stage by survivors of sexual assault&lt;/a&gt; after performing her Oscar-nominated song &quot;Til It Happens to You&quot; at the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 28. The song is from &quot;The Hunting Ground,&quot; a CNN Films documentary about the recent wave of sexual assaults on American college campuses.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Singer Lady Gaga is joined on stage by survivors of sexual assault after performing her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 28. The song is from "The Hunting Ground," a CNN Films documentary about the recent wave of sexual assaults on American college campuses.
Hide Caption
4 of 80
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/04/14/technology/social/grumpy-cat-celebrity-money/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;viral sensation&lt;/a&gt; known as Grumpy Cat makes her Broadway debut, appearing in &quot;Cats&quot; on Friday, September 30.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
The viral sensation known as Grumpy Cat makes her Broadway debut, appearing in "Cats" on Friday, September 30.
Hide Caption
5 of 80
Talk-show host Jimmy Fallon &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/15/politics/donald-trump-jimmy-fallon-tonight-show/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;musses Donald Trump&#39;s hair &lt;/a&gt;during an episode of &quot;The Tonight Show&quot; on Thursday, September 15.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Talk-show host Jimmy Fallon musses Donald Trump's hair during an episode of "The Tonight Show" on Thursday, September 15.
Hide Caption
6 of 80
Actor Bill Murray, a longtime Chicago Cubs fan, celebrates on the field in Cleveland after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/03/sport/gallery/cubs-win-world-series-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, November 2.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actor Bill Murray, a longtime Chicago Cubs fan, celebrates on the field in Cleveland after the Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years on Wednesday, November 2.
Hide Caption
7 of 80
After Vice President-elect Mike Pence saw the Broadway show &quot;Hamilton&quot; on Friday, November 18, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/18/politics/mike-pence-hamilton-musical/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the cast addressed him&lt;/a&gt; about its fears of the Trump administration. Cast member Brandon Dixon, who portrays Aaron Burr, delivered the statement during the curtain call. &quot;We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir,&quot; Dixon said. &quot;But we truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and work on behalf of all of us. All of us.&quot;
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
After Vice President-elect Mike Pence saw the Broadway show "Hamilton" on Friday, November 18, the cast addressed him about its fears of the Trump administration. Cast member Brandon Dixon, who portrays Aaron Burr, delivered the statement during the curtain call. "We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir," Dixon said. "But we truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and work on behalf of all of us. All of us."
Hide Caption
8 of 80
Madonna performs a tribute to Prince at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 22. The iconic musician &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/21/entertainment/gallery/prince-rogers-nelson/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died in April &lt;/a&gt;at the age of 57. Toxicology tests in June concluded that the entertainer died from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/02/health/prince-death-opioid-overdose/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to a report &lt;/a&gt;by the Midwest Medical Examiner&#39;s Office.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Madonna performs a tribute to Prince at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 22. The iconic musician died in April at the age of 57. Toxicology tests in June concluded that the entertainer died from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl, according to a report by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
Hide Caption
9 of 80
Actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts attend the &quot;Money Monster&quot; screening at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 12.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts attend the "Money Monster" screening at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 12.
Hide Caption
10 of 80
Beyonce leads a team of dancers as she performs during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/07/entertainment/gallery/super-bowl-halftime-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Super Bowl 50 halftime show&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, February 7. Her performance -- with dancers in Black Panther-like attire -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/09/entertainment/beyonce-boycott-super-bowl-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;didn&#39;t sit well with everyone.&lt;/a&gt; Others praised the pop star for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/08/politics/beyonce-super-bowl-black-lives-matter/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the political messages&lt;/a&gt; in her new single &quot;Formation.&quot;
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Beyonce leads a team of dancers as she performs during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show on Sunday, February 7. Her performance -- with dancers in Black Panther-like attire -- didn't sit well with everyone. Others praised the pop star for the political messages in her new single "Formation."
Hide Caption
11 of 80
An Elvis impersonator prepares to board a train in Sydney on Thursday, January 7. The Parkes Elvis Festival is held annually in Australia to coincide with the late icon&#39;s birthday.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
An Elvis impersonator prepares to board a train in Sydney on Thursday, January 7. The Parkes Elvis Festival is held annually in Australia to coincide with the late icon's birthday.
Hide Caption
12 of 80
Sia, left, performs in Las Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Sia, left, performs in Las Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23.
Hide Caption
13 of 80
Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series on Sunday, September 18. The &quot;Veep&quot; star &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/18/entertainment/emmy-awards-2016/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dedicated her win to her father,&lt;/a&gt; who she said died a few days earlier.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series on Sunday, September 18. The "Veep" star dedicated her win to her father, who she said died a few days earlier.
Hide Caption
14 of 80
Flowers are laid beneath a mural of David Bowie in London on Monday, January 11. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/11/entertainment/david-bowie-thr-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The rock legend died&lt;/a&gt; a day earlier at the age of 69.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Flowers are laid beneath a mural of David Bowie in London on Monday, January 11. The rock legend died a day earlier at the age of 69.
Hide Caption
15 of 80
People attend &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/26/entertainment/cuba-rolling-stones-concert/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a free Rolling Stones concert&lt;/a&gt; in Havana, Cuba, on Friday, March 25. It was the first time that a major international rock band played in Cuba. For years after the Cuban revolution, rock music was banned on Cuban state TV and radio.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
People attend a free Rolling Stones concert in Havana, Cuba, on Friday, March 25. It was the first time that a major international rock band played in Cuba. For years after the Cuban revolution, rock music was banned on Cuban state TV and radio.
Hide Caption
16 of 80
Former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan takes a moment in court as attorneys talk to a judge in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Tuesday, March 8. Hogan &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/03/07/media/hulk-hogan-court-sex-tape/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sued Gawker for $100 million,&lt;/a&gt; claiming the website invaded his privacy by publishing part of a sex tape in 2012. The jury awarded in his favor in late March, and the media company later filed for bankruptcy. Hogan &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/11/02/media/gawker-hulk-hogan/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;settled with the company&lt;/a&gt; in November.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan takes a moment in court as attorneys talk to a judge in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Tuesday, March 8. Hogan sued Gawker for $100 million, claiming the website invaded his privacy by publishing part of a sex tape in 2012. The jury awarded in his favor in late March, and the media company later filed for bankruptcy. Hogan settled with the company in November.
Hide Caption
17 of 80
Adele sings on stage during the Grammy Awards on Monday, February 15. Early into her live rendition of the ballad &quot;All I Ask,&quot; it was clear that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/16/entertainment/adele-grammys-performance-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;something was wrong.&lt;/a&gt; A clanking sound could be heard in the background as she sang, her microphone cut out briefly and her voice didn&#39;t have its usual punch. The singer looked distracted, flashing irritated looks as she powered through the song. The singer offered an explanation afterward on Twitter, saying, &quot;The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that&#39;s what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. S--- happens.&quot;
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Adele sings on stage during the Grammy Awards on Monday, February 15. Early into her live rendition of the ballad "All I Ask," it was clear that something was wrong. A clanking sound could be heard in the background as she sang, her microphone cut out briefly and her voice didn't have its usual punch. The singer looked distracted, flashing irritated looks as she powered through the song. The singer offered an explanation afterward on Twitter, saying, "The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that's what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. S--- happens."
Hide Caption
18 of 80
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt performs with Hasty Pudding Theatricals as he is honored with the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award Friday, February 5, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Harvard University&#39;s Hasty Pudding group is the oldest undergraduate drama troupe in the United States. Every year, it salutes -- and mocks -- performers who have made a lasting and impressive contribution to the entertainment industry.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt performs with Hasty Pudding Theatricals as he is honored with the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award Friday, February 5, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Harvard University's Hasty Pudding group is the oldest undergraduate drama troupe in the United States. Every year, it salutes -- and mocks -- performers who have made a lasting and impressive contribution to the entertainment industry.
Hide Caption
19 of 80
Actor Zac Efron kisses gymnast Simone Biles, this year&#39;s Olympic champion, during a surprise visit to the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, August 16. &quot;Another Olympic dream came true today in Rio!&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/USAGym/status/765661798527799298&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted USA Gymnastics.&lt;/a&gt; Biles&#39; fans know the gymnast has a soft spot for Efron.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actor Zac Efron kisses gymnast Simone Biles, this year's Olympic champion, during a surprise visit to the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, August 16. "Another Olympic dream came true today in Rio!" tweeted USA Gymnastics. Biles' fans know the gymnast has a soft spot for Efron.
Hide Caption
20 of 80
Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West return to New York after she was the victim of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/02/entertainment/kanye-west-family-emergency/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an armed robbery&lt;/a&gt; in Paris on Monday, October 3.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West return to New York after she was the victim of an armed robbery in Paris on Monday, October 3.
Hide Caption
21 of 80
Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during the Grammy Awards on Monday, February 15. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/16/entertainment/kendrick-lamar-grammy-performance-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;His politically charged performance&lt;/a&gt; evoked the chains of slavery and incarceration.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during the Grammy Awards on Monday, February 15. His politically charged performance evoked the chains of slavery and incarceration.
Hide Caption
22 of 80
Chris Harrison, host of &quot;The Bachelor,&quot; makes a kissy face in front of Ben Higgins and his new fiancee, Lauren Bushnell, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/15/entertainment/ben-higgins-the-bachelor-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the show&#39;s finale&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, March 14.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Chris Harrison, host of "The Bachelor," makes a kissy face in front of Ben Higgins and his new fiancee, Lauren Bushnell, after the show's finale on Monday, March 14.
Hide Caption
23 of 80
The hip-hop duo OutKast perform in their hometown of Atlanta on Saturday, September 10.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
The hip-hop duo OutKast perform in their hometown of Atlanta on Saturday, September 10.
Hide Caption
24 of 80
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performs during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/07/entertainment/gallery/super-bowl-halftime-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Super Bowl 50 halftime show&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, February 7.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performs during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show on Sunday, February 7.
Hide Caption
25 of 80
The cast of the upcoming movie &quot;Rogue One&quot; poses for an on-stage selfie during a &quot;Star Wars&quot; celebration in London on Friday, July 15.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
The cast of the upcoming movie "Rogue One" poses for an on-stage selfie during a "Star Wars" celebration in London on Friday, July 15.
Hide Caption
26 of 80
Florence Welch, of the band Florence and the Machine, performs at a festival in London&#39;s Hyde Park on Saturday, July 2.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Florence Welch, of the band Florence and the Machine, performs at a festival in London's Hyde Park on Saturday, July 2.
Hide Caption
27 of 80
Actor Tom Hanks was jogging in New York&#39;s Central Park when he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/27/entertainment/tom-hanks-wedding-crasher/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;stopped to join a couple&#39;s wedding photos&lt;/a&gt; on Saturday, September 24. He then &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BKwSD-vA20m/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;posted this photo&lt;/a&gt; with the couple.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actor Tom Hanks was jogging in New York's Central Park when he stopped to join a couple's wedding photos on Saturday, September 24. He then posted this photo with the couple.
Hide Caption
28 of 80
Actress Emma Thompson attends a news conference in Berlin to promote the movie &quot;Alone in Berlin&quot; on Monday, February 15.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actress Emma Thompson attends a news conference in Berlin to promote the movie "Alone in Berlin" on Monday, February 15.
Hide Caption
29 of 80
Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen takes part in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/05/sport/gallery/olympics-opening-ceremony/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics&lt;/a&gt; on Friday, August 5.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen takes part in the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics on Friday, August 5.
Hide Caption
30 of 80
Pop star Katy Perry &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/04/entertainment/acm-2016-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;performs with country legend Dolly Parton&lt;/a&gt; at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 3. They opened with Parton&#39;s classic &quot;Coat of Many Colors&quot; before singing &quot;Jolene&quot; and &quot;9 to 5.&quot;
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Pop star Katy Perry performs with country legend Dolly Parton at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 3. They opened with Parton's classic "Coat of Many Colors" before singing "Jolene" and "9 to 5."
Hide Caption
31 of 80
Actor Hugh Laurie attends the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, October 25.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actor Hugh Laurie attends the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, October 25.
Hide Caption
32 of 80
Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony perform together at the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 17.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony perform together at the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 17.
Hide Caption
33 of 80
Lauren Renck, one of the Radio City Rockettes, is nudged by a camel in New York on Tuesday, November 1. Live camels are part of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular that started on November 11.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Lauren Renck, one of the Radio City Rockettes, is nudged by a camel in New York on Tuesday, November 1. Live camels are part of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular that started on November 11.
Hide Caption
34 of 80
Kathie Lee Gifford plays Regis Philbin and Hoda Kotb plays Kathie Lee Gifford during a Halloween skit on the &quot;Today&quot; show on Monday, October 31.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Kathie Lee Gifford plays Regis Philbin and Hoda Kotb plays Kathie Lee Gifford during a Halloween skit on the "Today" show on Monday, October 31.
Hide Caption
35 of 80
The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, a character from the &quot;Ghostbusters&quot; films, is seen at London&#39;s Waterloo Station on Monday, July 11. It was a promotional display for the 2016 reboot.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, a character from the "Ghostbusters" films, is seen at London's Waterloo Station on Monday, July 11. It was a promotional display for the 2016 reboot.
Hide Caption
36 of 80
Talk-show host Kelly Ripa &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/04/26/media/kelly-ripa-returns-michael-strahan/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;returns to &quot;Live with Kelly and Michael&quot;&lt;/a&gt; after a weeklong absence in April. She confirmed that Disney and ABC executives apologized to her for keeping her in the dark about the impending exit of her co-host, Michael Strahan. &quot;I needed a couple of days to gather my thoughts,&quot; she told the live audience. &quot;After 26 years with this company, I earned the right.&quot; During her monologue, she also congratulated Strahan for his new full-time role on ABC&#39;s &quot;Good Morning America.&quot;
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Talk-show host Kelly Ripa returns to "Live with Kelly and Michael" after a weeklong absence in April. She confirmed that Disney and ABC executives apologized to her for keeping her in the dark about the impending exit of her co-host, Michael Strahan. "I needed a couple of days to gather my thoughts," she told the live audience. "After 26 years with this company, I earned the right." During her monologue, she also congratulated Strahan for his new full-time role on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Hide Caption
37 of 80
Pete Townshend of The Who performs during a concert in Indio, California, on Sunday, October 16.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Pete Townshend of The Who performs during a concert in Indio, California, on Sunday, October 16.
Hide Caption
38 of 80
From left, actors Lupita Nyong&#39;o, Madina Nalwanga and David Oyelowo re-enact their &quot;Queen of Katwe&quot; poster during the movie&#39;s premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
From left, actors Lupita Nyong'o, Madina Nalwanga and David Oyelowo re-enact their "Queen of Katwe" poster during the movie's premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20.
Hide Caption
39 of 80
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives in London for the British premiere of &quot;The Revenant&quot; on Thursday, January 14. DiCaprio &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/29/entertainment/leonardo-dicaprio-oscars-revenant-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won the best actor Oscar &lt;/a&gt;for his role in the film.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives in London for the British premiere of "The Revenant" on Thursday, January 14. DiCaprio won the best actor Oscar for his role in the film.
Hide Caption
40 of 80
A &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/11/entertainment/natalie-cole-funeral/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;memorial service&lt;/a&gt; is held in Los Angeles for Grammy-winning singer Natalie Cole on Monday, January 11. The singer died on New Year&#39;s Eve at the age of 65.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
A memorial service is held in Los Angeles for Grammy-winning singer Natalie Cole on Monday, January 11. The singer died on New Year's Eve at the age of 65.
Hide Caption
41 of 80
Former basketball star Kobe Bryant is slimed on stage as he accepts a Nickelodeon Kids&#39; Choice Sports Award on Thursday, July 14.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Former basketball star Kobe Bryant is slimed on stage as he accepts a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Award on Thursday, July 14.
Hide Caption
42 of 80
Former talk-show host David Letterman hugs first lady Michelle Obama during a USO comedy show in Maryland on Thursday, May 5. The Obamas were on hand to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Joining Forces initiative, which helps military families.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Former talk-show host David Letterman hugs first lady Michelle Obama during a USO comedy show in Maryland on Thursday, May 5. The Obamas were on hand to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Joining Forces initiative, which helps military families.
Hide Caption
43 of 80
Actor Dwayne Johnson performs on stage as he co-hosts the MTV Movie Awards on Saturday, April 9.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actor Dwayne Johnson performs on stage as he co-hosts the MTV Movie Awards on Saturday, April 9.
Hide Caption
44 of 80
Lin-Manuel Miranda, second from right, &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/07/09/media/hamilton-lin-manuel-miranda-last-show/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;makes his final appearance&lt;/a&gt; in the Broadway hit &quot;Hamilton&quot; on Saturday, July 9. Miranda also created the hip-hop musical, which has become a critical and cultural phenomenon. The show won 11 awards at this year&#39;s Tony Awards.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Lin-Manuel Miranda, second from right, makes his final appearance in the Broadway hit "Hamilton" on Saturday, July 9. Miranda also created the hip-hop musical, which has become a critical and cultural phenomenon. The show won 11 awards at this year's Tony Awards.
Hide Caption
45 of 80
Actress Kate Bosworth attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, February 28.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actress Kate Bosworth attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, February 28.
Hide Caption
46 of 80
Actress Kristin Chenoweth takes a pie to the face for breast cancer awareness during Andy Cohen&#39;s show &quot;Watch What Happens Live&quot; on Tuesday, October 18.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actress Kristin Chenoweth takes a pie to the face for breast cancer awareness during Andy Cohen's show "Watch What Happens Live" on Tuesday, October 18.
Hide Caption
47 of 80
Director Julie Andrews, center front, laughs with cast members of &quot;My Fair Lady&quot; during a media call at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, September 1.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Director Julie Andrews, center front, laughs with cast members of "My Fair Lady" during a media call at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, September 1.
Hide Caption
48 of 80
Kesha cries Friday, February 19, as a New York Supreme Court judge &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/20/entertainment/kesha-dr-luke-lawsuit-injunction-support-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;denied an injunction&lt;/a&gt; that would have allowed the singer to make music outside her six-album contract with Kemosabe Records. In 2014, Kesha filed suit against the record label&#39;s megaproducer, Dr. Luke, accusing him of emotional and sexual abuse. Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) has vigorously denied the allegations, and he countersued Kesha, her mother and manager for defamation and breach of contract. A judge dismissed Kesha&#39;s sexual abuse claims in April, but the singer said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/02/entertainment/kesha-drops-case-against-dr-luke/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she would continue to pursue appeals.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Kesha cries Friday, February 19, as a New York Supreme Court judge denied an injunction that would have allowed the singer to make music outside her six-album contract with Kemosabe Records. In 2014, Kesha filed suit against the record label's megaproducer, Dr. Luke, accusing him of emotional and sexual abuse. Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) has vigorously denied the allegations, and he countersued Kesha, her mother and manager for defamation and breach of contract. A judge dismissed Kesha's sexual abuse claims in April, but the singer said she would continue to pursue appeals.
Hide Caption
49 of 80
Laurie Vincent of the rock band Slaves performs on stage in Leeds, England, on Sunday, January 10.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Laurie Vincent of the rock band Slaves performs on stage in Leeds, England, on Sunday, January 10.
Hide Caption
50 of 80
Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/14/showbiz/gallery/angelina-jolie/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Angelina Jolie&lt;/a&gt;, who is a special envoy for the United Nations&#39; refugee agency, talks to Syrian children at a refugee camp in Azraq, Jordan, on Friday, September 9.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actress Angelina Jolie, who is a special envoy for the United Nations' refugee agency, talks to Syrian children at a refugee camp in Azraq, Jordan, on Friday, September 9.
Hide Caption
51 of 80
Singer Celine Dion arrives for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/23/entertainment/ren-anglil-funeral-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the funeral service&lt;/a&gt; of her husband, René Angélil, in Montreal, Quebec, on Friday, January 22. Angélil, 73, died of throat cancer.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Singer Celine Dion arrives for the funeral service of her husband, René Angélil, in Montreal, Quebec, on Friday, January 22. Angélil, 73, died of throat cancer.
Hide Caption
52 of 80
Stevie Wonder, left, and John Legend, center, perform during Spike TV&#39;s &quot;Lip Sync Battle: All-Stars Live&quot; on Sunday, September 11.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Stevie Wonder, left, and John Legend, center, perform during Spike TV's "Lip Sync Battle: All-Stars Live" on Sunday, September 11.
Hide Caption
53 of 80
Singer Elton John hits a ball during a World Team Tennis exhibition to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation on Monday, October 10.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Singer Elton John hits a ball during a World Team Tennis exhibition to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation on Monday, October 10.
Hide Caption
54 of 80
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal films the movie &quot;Okja&quot; in New York on Saturday, July 16.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal films the movie "Okja" in New York on Saturday, July 16.
Hide Caption
55 of 80
Wax figures of James Bond actors are presented at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin on Tuesday, October 4. From left to right are Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Wax figures of James Bond actors are presented at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin on Tuesday, October 4. From left to right are Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan.
Hide Caption
56 of 80
Actors Edgar Ramirez and Ana de Armas pose among photographers at the Cannes Film Festival as they promote the film &quot;Hands of Stone&quot; on Monday, May 16.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actors Edgar Ramirez and Ana de Armas pose among photographers at the Cannes Film Festival as they promote the film "Hands of Stone" on Monday, May 16.
Hide Caption
57 of 80
Pop star Justin Bieber performs in New York during his &quot;Purpose&quot; tour on Monday, July 18.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Pop star Justin Bieber performs in New York during his "Purpose" tour on Monday, July 18.
Hide Caption
58 of 80
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest feigns shock as actress Allison Janney, who played the role of White House Press Secretary C.J. Cregg on the television drama &quot;The West Wing,&quot; makes &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/29/politics/allison-janney-cj-cregg-white-house/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a surprise appearance&lt;/a&gt; in Washington on Friday, April 29. Janney stopped by the White House to take part in a Champions of Change ceremony where 10 individuals were awarded for their efforts to prevent substance abuse.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest feigns shock as actress Allison Janney, who played the role of White House Press Secretary C.J. Cregg on the television drama "The West Wing," makes a surprise appearance in Washington on Friday, April 29. Janney stopped by the White House to take part in a Champions of Change ceremony where 10 individuals were awarded for their efforts to prevent substance abuse.
Hide Caption
59 of 80
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte dances with Cheryl Burke during an episode of &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; on Monday, October 24. Lochte was trying to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/20/sport/us-olympics-swimmers-reported-robbery-future/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;rebuild his public image&lt;/a&gt; following a scandal in Rio de Janeiro. Lochte and three other US swimmers initially said they were robbed at gunpoint there by men in police uniforms. Brazilian police &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/sport/us-swimmers-olympics-robbery-questions/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said the athletes concocted a story&lt;/a&gt; to cover up an act of vandalism that led to a confrontation with security guards.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte dances with Cheryl Burke during an episode of "Dancing With the Stars" on Monday, October 24. Lochte was trying to rebuild his public image following a scandal in Rio de Janeiro. Lochte and three other US swimmers initially said they were robbed at gunpoint there by men in police uniforms. Brazilian police said the athletes concocted a story to cover up an act of vandalism that led to a confrontation with security guards.
Hide Caption
60 of 80
A representative of the Makinarium special effects team displays a horror movie&#39;s latex mask during the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 14.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
A representative of the Makinarium special effects team displays a horror movie's latex mask during the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 14.
Hide Caption
61 of 80
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appears on stage with musical artists Jay Z and Beyonce during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/04/politics/hillary-clinton-jay-z-beyonce-big-sean-chance-the-rapper/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a campaign rally&lt;/a&gt; in Cleveland on Friday, November 4.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appears on stage with musical artists Jay Z and Beyonce during a campaign rally in Cleveland on Friday, November 4.
Hide Caption
62 of 80
The rock band Guns N&#39; Roses, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/17/entertainment/coachella-kesha-guns-n-roses/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reunited with founding members Axl Rose and Slash,&lt;/a&gt; performs at the Coachella festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 16.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
The rock band Guns N' Roses, reunited with founding members Axl Rose and Slash, performs at the Coachella festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 16.
Hide Caption
63 of 80
Television personality Martha Stewart and rapper Snoop Dogg attend the Comedy Central roast of singer Justin Bieber on Monday, March 14. Stewart and Snoop are now &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/20/entertainment/martha-stewart-snoop-dogg-tv-show/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;co-hosting a new VH1 series&lt;/a&gt; called &quot;Martha and Snoop&#39;s Dinner Party.&quot;
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Television personality Martha Stewart and rapper Snoop Dogg attend the Comedy Central roast of singer Justin Bieber on Monday, March 14. Stewart and Snoop are now co-hosting a new VH1 series called "Martha and Snoop's Dinner Party."
Hide Caption
64 of 80
Rock legend Alice Cooper performs in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, October 19.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Rock legend Alice Cooper performs in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, October 19.
Hide Caption
65 of 80
Actress Renee Zellweger takes a selfie with fans at the London premiere of &quot;Bridget Jones&#39;s Baby&quot; on Monday, September 5. It was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/29/entertainment/renee-zellweger-returns/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her first film since 2010.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Actress Renee Zellweger takes a selfie with fans at the London premiere of "Bridget Jones's Baby" on Monday, September 5. It was her first film since 2010.
Hide Caption
66 of 80
Dancers with the Australian Ballet rehearse &quot;Swan Lake&quot; at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, March 31.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Dancers with the Australian Ballet rehearse "Swan Lake" at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, March 31.
Hide Caption
67 of 80
U2 lead singer Bono poses with protesters at a Senate subcommittee in Washington on Tuesday, April 12. The singer urged officials to provide more aid to refugees, saying it would help in the fight against violent extremism.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
U2 lead singer Bono poses with protesters at a Senate subcommittee in Washington on Tuesday, April 12. The singer urged officials to provide more aid to refugees, saying it would help in the fight against violent extremism.
Hide Caption
68 of 80
Country singer Tim McGraw performs at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 2.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Country singer Tim McGraw performs at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 2.
Hide Caption
69 of 80
Fan Alex Reventlow poses for a picture during a &quot;Star Trek&quot; convention in New York on Friday, September 2.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Fan Alex Reventlow poses for a picture during a "Star Trek" convention in New York on Friday, September 2.
Hide Caption
70 of 80
Model Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Art + Film Gala of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, October 29.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Model Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Art + Film Gala of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, October 29.
Hide Caption
71 of 80
Talk-show host Stephen Colbert performs on the floor of the Republican National Convention during a taping of his program on Sunday, July 17. Colbert &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/25/politics/stephen-colbert-democratic-national-convention/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;played &quot;Hunger Games&quot; character Caesar Flickerman&lt;/a&gt; at both the Republican and Democratic conventions.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Talk-show host Stephen Colbert performs on the floor of the Republican National Convention during a taping of his program on Sunday, July 17. Colbert played "Hunger Games" character Caesar Flickerman at both the Republican and Democratic conventions.
Hide Caption
72 of 80
Pop star Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Pop star Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28.
Hide Caption
73 of 80
US Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, appears in a &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; skit with comedian Larry David on February 6. David &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/02/07/media/bernie-sanders-larry-david-saturday-night-lvie/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;played the presidential candidate&lt;/a&gt; during the campaign.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
US Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, appears in a "Saturday Night Live" skit with comedian Larry David on February 6. David played the presidential candidate during the campaign.
Hide Caption
74 of 80
People take selfies where celebrities would be sitting at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
People take selfies where celebrities would be sitting at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.
Hide Caption
75 of 80
&quot;Hacksaw Ridge&quot; director Mel Gibson attends a screening of the film in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, October 21.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
"Hacksaw Ridge" director Mel Gibson attends a screening of the film in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, October 21.
Hide Caption
76 of 80
People watch the 1975 classic &quot;Jaws&quot; from a swimming pool in Strasbourg, France, on Sunday, September 18.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
People watch the 1975 classic "Jaws" from a swimming pool in Strasbourg, France, on Sunday, September 18.
Hide Caption
77 of 80
The play &quot;Harry Potter and the Cursed Child&quot; premiered in London on Saturday, July 30. Dedicated fans of the wizard saga &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/08/15/news/harry-potter-tickets/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;have traveled across the world&lt;/a&gt; to see the performance.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
The play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" premiered in London on Saturday, July 30. Dedicated fans of the wizard saga have traveled across the world to see the performance.
Hide Caption
78 of 80
Cosplayers attend New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 8.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Cosplayers attend New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 8.
Hide Caption
79 of 80
Dancer Daisy Kerry poses as the Snow Queen from &quot;The Nutcracker&quot; during the annual Christmas event at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, England, on Friday, November 4.
Photos: 2016: The year in entertainment
Dancer Daisy Kerry poses as the Snow Queen from "The Nutcracker" during the annual Christmas event at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, England, on Friday, November 4.
Hide Caption
80 of 80
01 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED02 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED03 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED04 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED05 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED06 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED07 Year in Entertainment 201608 Year in Entertainment 201609 Year in Entertainment 201610 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED11 Year in Entertainment 201612 Year in Entertainment 201613 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED14 Year in Entertainment 201615 Year in Entertainment 201616 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED81 Year in Entertainment RESTRICTED19 Year in Entertainment 201620 Year in Entertainment 201621 Year in Entertainment 201622 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED23 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED82 Year in Entertainment RESTRICTED25 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED26 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED27 Year in Entertainment 201628 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED86 Year in Entertainment29 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED30 Year in Entertainment 201631 Year in Entertainment 201632 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED90 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED34 Year in Entertainment 201635 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED36 Year in Entertainment 201689 Year in Entertainment 201637 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED38 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED39 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED40 Year in Entertainment 201683 Year in Entertainment RESTRICTED88 Year in Entertainment42 Year in Entertainment 201618 Year in Entertainment 201643 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED44 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED45 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED84 Year in Entertainment48 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED49 Year in Entertainment 201650 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED85 Year in Entertainment52 Year in Entertainment 201653 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED54 Year in Entertainment 201655 Year in Entertainment 201656 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED57 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED58 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED59 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED60 Year in Entertainment 201661 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED62 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED63 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED64 Year in Entertainment 201665 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED66 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED67 Year in Entertainment 201669 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED70 Year in Entertainment 201671 Year in Entertainment 201672 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED73 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED74 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED75 Year in Entertainment 201676 Year in Entertainment 201678 Year in Entertainment 201679 Year in Entertainment 201680 Year in Entertainment 2016 RESTRICTED
See photos from the past year in entertainment.