Story highlights African American critics association hails Hollywood

There is still more to be done to make film and TV more inclusive

(CNN) Gil Robertson has no problem saying that 2016 has been "the best year ever in terms of the diversity of content for black images, black stories in cinema."

"[2016] has really offered us a little bit of everything," Robertson, the co-founder and president of the the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), told CNN. "Everything from drama, romance to comedy. In every way, it has been superlative."

From critically acclaimed films like "Moonlight" and "Loving," which have been pegged as Oscar contenders, to television shows like "Atlanta" and "Insecure," AAFCA co-founder Shawn Edwards said this year has been as much about quality as quantity.

"The movies that have come out are some of the best movies of the year," Edwards told CNN. "The documentaries that have come out are some of the best that have come out in the past 25 years. And the TV shows that have been released this year are some of the best television in the history of the medium."