- It's now an ongoing joke on Pratt's Instagram
- The pair star in the new film "Passengers"
(CNN)Cut it out, Chris Pratt!
The actor has been cropping his "Passengers" co-star Jennifer Lawrence out of photos and it's pretty funny.
The pair are currently promoting their new film, which finds their characters the only two passengers awakened 90 years too soon during a 120-year journey on a spacecraft.
Ever the prankster, Pratt now has a whole series of pics on his Instagram feed showing him with "J-Law" where either her face can't be seen or the photo is cropped so only part of her is visible.
"Just hanging with my bestie Jen. #passengersmovie," Pratt wrote on a photo which features his smiling face and Lawrence's back to the camera.
"Passengers" hits theaters on December 21.