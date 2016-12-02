Story highlights It's now an ongoing joke on Pratt's Instagram

The pair star in the new film "Passengers"

(CNN) Cut it out, Chris Pratt!

The actor has been cropping his "Passengers" co-star Jennifer Lawrence out of photos and it's pretty funny.

The pair are currently promoting their new film, which finds their characters the only two passengers awakened 90 years too soon during a 120-year journey on a spacecraft.

Ever the prankster, Pratt now has a whole series of pics on his Instagram feed showing him with "J-Law" where either her face can't be seen or the photo is cropped so only part of her is visible.

"Just hanging with my bestie Jen. #passengersmovie," Pratt wrote on a photo which features his smiling face and Lawrence's back to the camera.

Just hanging with my bestie Jen. #passengersmovie A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 30, 2016 at 2:57am PST

Finally got that selfie with Jen y'all wanted. #passengersmovie A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 29, 2016 at 7:06am PST

Here Jen and I pose with @elrubiuswtf A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 30, 2016 at 6:54am PST

Me, #JenniferLawrence and @jamieoliver backstage at @thegrahamnortonshow promoting a film called #Passengers coming soon to a theatre near you. Can't believe I got to meet the naked chef!!! He was wearing clothes, but still!!! A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Dec 1, 2016 at 12:10pm PST

