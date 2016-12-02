Hong Kong moves to disqualify more pro-democracy lawmakers

Story highlights Hong Kong government successfully disqualified 2 pro-democracy lawmakers

Now 4 more are being targeted in court

Hong Kong (CNN) A political crisis that has dominated Hong Kong politics for months shows no sign of slowing as the government moves to disqualify four more recently-elected lawmakers.

Lawsuits were filed Friday against four pro-democracy legislators, including former Umbrella Movement protest leader Nathan Law, days after a court upheld the barring of two of their colleagues.

Following the move, pro-democracy politicians marched on the office of the city's top official, Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, bearing banners reading "CY launching a coup, declaring war on voters."

Legal challenge aims to deprive directly elected members of veto power, an insult to the dignity of HK people, says @nathanlawkc pic.twitter.com/FWle7uieTu — Richard Pyne (@richardjpyne) December 2, 2016

Banned from taking office

Yau Wai-ching and Baggio Leung were barred from taking their seats in the city's parliament after a court ruled that their oaths of office, during which they swore and displayed a banner reading "Hong Kong is not China," were invalid.