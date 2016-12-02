Breaking News

Is the treehouse the pinnacle of sustainable living?

By Katy Scott, CNN

Updated 9:07 AM ET, Fri December 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Modern tree houses blend luxury with sustainability in order to fit within their natural environments. This cylindrical tree house at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.playaviva.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Playa Viva&lt;/a&gt; in Juluchuca, Mexico is built with sustainable bamboo.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Playa VivaModern tree houses blend luxury with sustainability in order to fit within their natural environments. This cylindrical tree house at Playa Viva in Juluchuca, Mexico is built with sustainable bamboo.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
The tree house suite is ocean-facing and surrounded by palm trees. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.playaviva.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Playa Viva&lt;/a&gt; markets itself as a resort &quot;Where your vacation meets your values&quot;.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Playa VivaThe tree house suite is ocean-facing and surrounded by palm trees. Playa Viva markets itself as a resort "Where your vacation meets your values".
Hide Caption
2 of 22
Combining organic and contemporary lines, the &quot;Fibonacci Tree House&quot; is inspired by the geometry of the &#39;Fibonacci Spiral&quot; often found in nature.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Blue ForestCombining organic and contemporary lines, the "Fibonacci Tree House" is inspired by the geometry of the 'Fibonacci Spiral" often found in nature.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
This sustainable tree house community in the Costa Rican rainforest is completely off the grid. Nearly 50 tree houses are connected by ziplines and suspension bridges.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Finca BellavistaThis sustainable tree house community in the Costa Rican rainforest is completely off the grid. Nearly 50 tree houses are connected by ziplines and suspension bridges.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
&quot;The Treehouse Kitchen&quot;, located in Surrey, England, is a function venue for a gourmet meal company, as well as being a private retreat. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Blue Forest"The Treehouse Kitchen", located in Surrey, England, is a function venue for a gourmet meal company, as well as being a private retreat.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
&quot;The Cabin&quot;, a prefabricated tree house in northern Sweden, is so high up in the trees that it overlooks the entire Lule River valley.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Treehotel"The Cabin", a prefabricated tree house in northern Sweden, is so high up in the trees that it overlooks the entire Lule River valley.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
Saraai Village is an eco-tourism resort in the South of Sri Lanka built from recycled and up-cycled materials.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Saraii VillageSaraai Village is an eco-tourism resort in the South of Sri Lanka built from recycled and up-cycled materials.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
The tree house platforms are discarded railroad ties, and the beds and furniture are made out of discarded electricity poles from Sri Lanka.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Saraii VillageThe tree house platforms are discarded railroad ties, and the beds and furniture are made out of discarded electricity poles from Sri Lanka.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
Classic oak flooring and cedar lining give off a lovely wooden scent within this private hideaway designed by Blue Forest. &quot;The Nook&quot; tree house blends with the undergrowth and surroundings.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Blue ForestClassic oak flooring and cedar lining give off a lovely wooden scent within this private hideaway designed by Blue Forest. "The Nook" tree house blends with the undergrowth and surroundings.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
As if by magic, &quot;A Fairytale Castle&quot; has been constructed around a tree, with smaller trees branching up through the decking.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Blue ForestAs if by magic, "A Fairytale Castle" has been constructed around a tree, with smaller trees branching up through the decking.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
A rope bridge stretches from this &quot;Cliffside Lodge&quot; tree house to its owner&#39;s thatched home. The tree house features western red cedar and recessed halogen lighting.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Blue ForestA rope bridge stretches from this "Cliffside Lodge" tree house to its owner's thatched home. The tree house features western red cedar and recessed halogen lighting.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
The seven tree houses at the Treehotel in northern Sweden all sport imaginative, eco-conscious designs.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
TreehotelThe seven tree houses at the Treehotel in northern Sweden all sport imaginative, eco-conscious designs.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
While &quot;The Dragonfly&quot; is built out of wood, its exterior is made out of sheet metal that will, over time, turn rust-brown and blend in even further with the pine forest.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
TreehotelWhile "The Dragonfly" is built out of wood, its exterior is made out of sheet metal that will, over time, turn rust-brown and blend in even further with the pine forest.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
From the outside &quot;The Bird&#39;s Nest&quot; camoflages with its surroundings and looks exactly like a gigantic bird&#39;s nest. The interior, however, is a spacious environment big enough for a whole family.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Treehotel From the outside "The Bird's Nest" camoflages with its surroundings and looks exactly like a gigantic bird's nest. The interior, however, is a spacious environment big enough for a whole family.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
The mirrored walls of this Treehotel were designed to reflect the pristine surroundings. The base consists of an aluminum frame around the tree trunk and the interior is made from plywood with a birch surface.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
TreehotelThe mirrored walls of this Treehotel were designed to reflect the pristine surroundings. The base consists of an aluminum frame around the tree trunk and the interior is made from plywood with a birch surface.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
In this tree house the walls are fixed with hand-split oak shingles and cedar tongue-and-groove boards, and the trunk of the host tree rises up through the middle.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Blue ForestIn this tree house the walls are fixed with hand-split oak shingles and cedar tongue-and-groove boards, and the trunk of the host tree rises up through the middle.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
The &quot;ecoPerch&quot; is made with sustainable construction materials throughout and is designed to mesh with the surrounding environment. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Blue ForestThe "ecoPerch" is made with sustainable construction materials throughout and is designed to mesh with the surrounding environment.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
While the Treehouse kitchen was built for &quot;big kids&quot;, there is a special platform off the main structure with zip wire and rope bridges for real kids to play on.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Blue ForestWhile the Treehouse kitchen was built for "big kids", there is a special platform off the main structure with zip wire and rope bridges for real kids to play on.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
This two-level timber hideaway is nestled within the branches of a mature oak tree.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Blue ForestThis two-level timber hideaway is nestled within the branches of a mature oak tree.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
&quot;Timbertop Hangout Treehouse&quot; is fitted with a crow&#39;s nest lookout raised high above, and a stainless steel slide.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Blue Forest"Timbertop Hangout Treehouse" is fitted with a crow's nest lookout raised high above, and a stainless steel slide.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
&quot;The Magic Home&quot; features a secret revolving bookcase which reveals a spiral staircase leading up to a playroom for the kids.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Blue Forest"The Magic Home" features a secret revolving bookcase which reveals a spiral staircase leading up to a playroom for the kids.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
&quot;Little Acorn Treehouse&quot; is nestled among the boughs of an enormous oak tree. The tree house was designed in natural tones to mimic the earth, tree trunk and leaves of the host tree.
Photos: Eco-luxurious tree houses around the world
Blue Forest"Little Acorn Treehouse" is nestled among the boughs of an enormous oak tree. The tree house was designed in natural tones to mimic the earth, tree trunk and leaves of the host tree.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
tree suite playa vivatree suite playa vivaFibonacci Tree House - Blue Forest (5)James Lozeau treehouseThe Treehouse Kitchen - Blue Forest (12)treehotel cabin Saraii tree housesaraii tree house sri lankathe nook blue forestBlue Forest Treehouse A Fairytale Castle (7)Blue Forest Treehouse - Cliffside Lodge (3)tree hotel mothertree hotel dragonflytreehotel nesttreehotel mirror cubeLiving the Highlife (Adults Tree House) (3)Blue Forest eco-PERCH (2)The Treehouse Kitchen - Blue Forest (13)Timbertop Hangout Treehouse - Blue Forest Photo Credit Alex WhittleTimbertop Hangout Treehouse Photo Credit Alex Whittle (6)The Magic Home Blue Forest Treehouse (5)blue forest little acorn treehouse

(CNN)Many a child spent their youth scrambling up trees and building secret dens in the branches.

In an instant, plain-planked interiors propped in the trees transformed into faraway lands, forts and hideaways.
Brothers Andy and Simon Payne were no different. Growing up in Kenya, the two spent a great deal of time constructing zip wires, jungle swings and rudimentary tree-top homes.
    But the Paynes never gave up on their childhood dreams of building elaborate houses in the trees, and have continued to design and build impressive, eco-friendly tree houses for the young at heart.
    "A big part of the emotional reason why people decide to build a tree house is because they remember fondly the fun they had as kids," Simon Payne tells CNN.
    Read More
    They now head the world's leading tree house company, Blue Forest, named after the blueish hue of the distant pine forests in a mountainous region of Japan and born from a desire to bring people closer to nature.

    Reflecting the environment

    Blue Forest has built hundreds of tree houses which reflect the environment in which they rise through the use of sustainable construction materials such as timber.
    "I think people love tree houses because of the warmth of timber, when you walk into the tree house you get this lovely woody smell."
    Blue Forest&#39;s Timbertop Hangout Treehouse
    Blue Forest's Timbertop Hangout Treehouse
    The company works alongside the world's largest forest certification system, PEFC, to ensure that its wood comes from sustainably managed land.
    "You can find out exactly where the tree was grown, when it was cut down and how many trees were planted to replace it," says Payne.
    Blue Forest also encourages clients to build with high levels of insulation and use renewable energy.
    However, it's not easy for tree houses to be completely off the grid, and, according to Payne, the elements that make the tree houses the most sustainable are often the simplest.
    "Although everyone in truth wants to hear about renewable energy solutions and all of that, actually insulating your building really well, using the natural resources of the sun and the wind for cooling and heating, using simple things like low-energy lighting, they probably make the biggest difference."

    Going off the grid

    In setting out to save a chunk of the rainforest, Matt Hogan and Erica Elise Andrews formed Finca Bellavista -- a tree house community in Costa Rica.
    Photos: Finca Bellavista: The community living in the trees
    In setting out to save a chunk of the rainforest, Matt Hogan and Erica Elise Andrews formed Finca Bellavista -- a tree house community in Costa Rica.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    &quot;People are drawn to the simplicity and the purity of living in such a pristine and beautiful area,&quot; Matt Hogan tells CNN.
    Photos: Finca Bellavista: The community living in the trees
    "People are drawn to the simplicity and the purity of living in such a pristine and beautiful area," Matt Hogan tells CNN.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    &quot;I used to commute two hours each way in and out of the city in Baltimore and wear a suit everyday and that was very telling as to why I now live in the middle of the rainforest because it drove me crazy,&quot; says Hogan. Pictured here, Erica and Matt take a break from ziplining in the rainforest.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Finca Bellavista: The community living in the trees
    "I used to commute two hours each way in and out of the city in Baltimore and wear a suit everyday and that was very telling as to why I now live in the middle of the rainforest because it drove me crazy," says Hogan. Pictured here, Erica and Matt take a break from ziplining in the rainforest.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    Now, Matt compares life in the rainforest to &quot;living in one of those spa CDs of rainforest sounds&quot;. &quot;It&#39;s like this sensory overload experience,&quot; he says.
    Photos: Finca Bellavista: The community living in the trees
    Now, Matt compares life in the rainforest to "living in one of those spa CDs of rainforest sounds". "It's like this sensory overload experience," he says.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    &quot;You&#39;re completely immersed in nature -- you go to bed listening to the bugs and the frogs and you wake up with bird song.&quot;
    Photos: Finca Bellavista: The community living in the trees
    "You're completely immersed in nature -- you go to bed listening to the bugs and the frogs and you wake up with bird song."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    In just over ten years, the community has planted several tens of thousands of trees to regenerate the rainforest.
    Photos: Finca Bellavista: The community living in the trees
    In just over ten years, the community has planted several tens of thousands of trees to regenerate the rainforest.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Finca Bellavista is a pedestrian community connected by hiking trails, ziplines and suspension bridges.
    Photos: Finca Bellavista: The community living in the trees
    Finca Bellavista is a pedestrian community connected by hiking trails, ziplines and suspension bridges.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    The community grows up to 80% of its food on site, and is completely off the grid in terms of power production, opting instead for solar power.
    Photos: Finca Bellavista: The community living in the trees
    The community grows up to 80% of its food on site, and is completely off the grid in terms of power production, opting instead for solar power.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Treetop homes are constructed using bamboo and locally-grown teak, and for every tree that is cut down, many more are planted.
    Photos: Finca Bellavista: The community living in the trees
    Treetop homes are constructed using bamboo and locally-grown teak, and for every tree that is cut down, many more are planted.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    James Lozeau treehouseMIS OJOS 7 by Matt BerglundMatt &amp; Erica Hogan by James LozeauFILA TORTUGA 1 by Matt BerglundCABINA COLIBRI 3 by Matt BerglundCABINA COLIBRI 1 by Matt Berglundwoman ziplining and treehouse MBGARDENERS 2 by Matt BerglundEL CASTILLO MASTATE 6 by James Lozeau
    On the other end of the spectrum, deep in the Costa Rican rainforest, lies Finca Bellavista -- a community suspended in the trees.
    The 600-acre plot is home to approximately 40 treetop homes, where everything is solar-powered and "waste" is non-existent.
    When Matt Hogan and Erica Elise Andrews first stumbled upon this little slice of paradise in the south Pacific coastal region ten years ago, it was on the brink of being carved into a timber harvest site.
    Compelled to save this chunk of rainforest, the duo slowly began to regenerate the rainforest and build a life for themselves in the trees.
    "Effectively, we try to design around the natural environment, we don't allow people to cut down trees to build their homes," Hogan tells CNN.
    Similarly, community members are encouraged to source locally grown teak or other tropical hardwoods to build their tree houses.
    Homes are stilt-built around the trees or make use of hybrid designs so that the bulk of the house is supported by posts and the trees used as anchors.
    There are also fully arboreal houses built in long-living, deep-rooted trees deemed suitable by an on-site botanist.
    One such tree is El Castillo Mastate -- a tree house suspended 90 feet off the ground. "It's kind of the Taj Mahal of tree houses that we've built," says Hogan.
    El Castillo Mastate in all its glory
    El Castillo Mastate in all its glory
    Finca Bellavista is a pedestrian community, which means tree houses are accessible via zip lines, suspension bridges and 11 kilometers of hiking trails.
    All water comes from gravity-fed hand-dug springs on the property. Every house is also required to have a biodigester to break down all the black water human waste.
    In addition to this, there is a grey water management for the showers and sinks and a redworm compost system.
    "All of it is very connected and we produce very little trash," explains Hogan. "We recycle and utilize everything the best we can."

    Living the high life

    Most homeowners retire to Finca Bellavista for a few weeks or months a year. The rest of the time their homes are rented out.
    "It's a very attractive thing for a lot of people, whether it's for a vacation or a life change and I'd say that most of the people that ended up buying properties have done so because of the connection they have with nature," says Hogan.
    "You're completely immersed in nature, you go to bed listening to the bugs and the frogs and you wake up with bird song," he explains. "It's kind of like living in one of those spa CDs of rainforest sounds."
    Blue Forest also find their clients are looking to reconnect with nature. It is this love of nature that makes sustainability a top priority -- if not something of a luxury -- in the tree house business.
    Fibonacci Tree House designed and built by Blue Forest
    Fibonacci Tree House designed and built by Blue Forest
    According to Payne, high-end clients who prefer hardwood are often happy to pay a bit more for a sustainable alternative called Kebony.
    Kebony uses a bio-based liquid to permanently enhance sustainable softwood, giving it premium hardwood characteristics and a dark brown finish.
    "This Norwegian company has developed a really unique method for modifying what is just pine, a fast-growing sustainable species, and giving it the same characteristics as teak," he explains.

    Not-so sustainable?

    It's not always easy to meet a client's needs in the most sustainable way possible.
    "The hardest thing is when people want stone finishes," says Payne. "We use higher-end suppliers, we don't buy the kind of cheapest materials which end up coming from China and places like that and are probably not very sustainable."
    Similarly, Hogan explains how homeowners are starting to build with steel as it lasts longer than wood.
    "There are some people that don't necessarily trust the long-term viability of certain types of wood in our very challenging environment," he says.
    Payne adds: "We kind of do the bit we can on every job, and then certain jobs are just more sustainable than others, that's the truth."