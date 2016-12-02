Story highlights The victims were honored in Medellin before their coffins were flown to Brazil

A massive memorial is scheduled for Saturday in Chapecó, the team's hometown

Medellin, Colombia (CNN) The tragic fairy tale came to an end Friday, as members of the Cinderella soccer team killed in the crash of LaMia Flight 2933 returned home to Brazil.

The would-be rivals to Medellin's Atletico Nacional were paid funerary honors usually reserved for dignitaries and presidents. As the caravan carrying 64 coffins made its way down the streets of the Colombian city, crowds cheered "Let's Go Chape" and waved goodbye with white flags.

A Close Call for Chapecoense's Demerson

The Chapecoense football club was traveling to Medellin late Monday to compete in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final, one of the continent's main tournaments. It was meant to be one of the scrappy team's finest moments, after rising through the ranks from fourth division to A-listers in Brazil's competitive regional soccer leagues.

Moments before the flight was to land at Jose Maria Cordova International Airport, the plane crashed into a mountain, killing 71 people on board. Six people survived, including three Chapecoense players who are still in critical condition.

Personal videos that emerged after the accident show a jubilant atmosphere on the plane before it took off from the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz, where LaMia airlines is headquartered. Players and coaching staff could be seen joking with crew members and journalists, who all seemed excited about the trip.

