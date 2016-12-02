Story highlights More than a dozen presidents and prime ministers from around the world will be present to bid Fidel Castro goodbye

During Castro's time in power, he provided military aid for some African countries

(CNN) Many of Africa's leaders are turning up for Fidel Castro's funeral in what reads like a who's who of the continent's longest-serving presidents.

Many of them took a leaf out of Castro's book, holding onto power far longer than their democratic counterparts.

At the last count, 15 presidents and six prime ministers from around the world will bid goodbye to Fidel Castro. Among the African leaders attending are South Africa's Jacob Zuma, Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe.

"Fidel was not just your leader. He was our leader and the leader of all revolutionaries. We followed him, listened to him, and tried to emulate him," Mugabe said upon arrival in Cuba, according to Zimbabwean newspaper, The Herald.

"We could not just stay away and keep away now that he is gone. We could not just keep away without coming to say farewell to our dear brother, farewell revolutionary."

