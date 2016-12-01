Russian spacecraft fails after launch

Story highlights The ship, launched from Kazakhstan, was carrying 2.5 tons of cargo and supplies to ISS

NASA says ISS crew has plenty of supplies onboard

(CNN) An unmanned Russian spacecraft bringing 2.5 tons of supplies to the International Space Station was lost shortly after liftoff from Kazakhstan on Thursday, according to Roscosmos, the Russian State Space Corporation.

The cargo ship, the ISS Progress 65 (also known as Progress MS-04) launched Thursday at 8:51 p.m. on the Russian-built Soyuz rocket, but just over six minutes into the launch, the data transmission from the spacecraft was lost. Radar stations in Russia were unable to detect the cargo vehicle on its expected path into orbit.

The launch trajectory of ISS Progress and likely impact site over southern Russia.

Shortly after the spacecraft was reported lost by the Russian space agency, social media reports of fireballs and other suspected debris began to surface in southern Siberia.

A likely sighting of the troubled #Soyuz/#ProgressMS04 over city of Biysk in Southern Russia. pic.twitter.com/Cmi70QOS6I — Anatoly Zak (@RussianSpaceWeb) December 1, 2016

These reports were soon substantiated by Roscosmos, which reported the incident occurred at an altitude of about 118 miles (190 kilometers) above the remote and largely unpopulated Republic of Tuva in southern Siberia.

Most of the fragments of the spacecraft "burned in the dense atmosphere," according to Roscosmos, but it is possible some of the debris fell to the Earth's surface.

