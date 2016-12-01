Breaking News

Russian spacecraft fails after launch

By Brandon Miller, CNN Meteorologist

Updated 9:04 PM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

soyuz rocket impact live sater _00022405
soyuz rocket impact live sater _00022405

    JUST WATCHED

    Russia's Soyuz rocket burns up in atmosphere

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Russia's Soyuz rocket burns up in atmosphere 03:48

Story highlights

  • The ship, launched from Kazakhstan, was carrying 2.5 tons of cargo and supplies to ISS
  • NASA says ISS crew has plenty of supplies onboard

(CNN)An unmanned Russian spacecraft bringing 2.5 tons of supplies to the International Space Station was lost shortly after liftoff from Kazakhstan on Thursday, according to Roscosmos, the Russian State Space Corporation.

The cargo ship, the ISS Progress 65 (also known as Progress MS-04) launched Thursday at 8:51 p.m. on the Russian-built Soyuz rocket, but just over six minutes into the launch, the data transmission from the spacecraft was lost. Radar stations in Russia were unable to detect the cargo vehicle on its expected path into orbit.
    The launch trajectory of ISS Progress and likely impact site over southern Russia.
    The launch trajectory of ISS Progress and likely impact site over southern Russia.
    Shortly after the spacecraft was reported lost by the Russian space agency, social media reports of fireballs and other suspected debris began to surface in southern Siberia.
    These reports were soon substantiated by Roscosmos, which reported the incident occurred at an altitude of about 118 miles (190 kilometers) above the remote and largely unpopulated Republic of Tuva in southern Siberia.
    Most of the fragments of the spacecraft "burned in the dense atmosphere," according to Roscosmos, but it is possible some of the debris fell to the Earth's surface.
    Read More
    The Progress MS-04 was carrying a varied and valuable payload to the International Space Station that included an upgraded spacesuit to be used in spacewalks, a mini-greenhouse, and parts for the experimental Russian toilet to recycle urine into water (something Americans onboard have been doing for several years).
    The supermoon is seen behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft earlier in November.
    The supermoon is seen behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft earlier in November.
    NASA alerted the ISS crew to the failure of the cargo ship (which you can listen to here), calling it some "unfortunate news." But NASA said the crew is safe and that "consumables aboard the station are at good levels."
    The Progress missions from the Russians are part of a regular launch schedule to keep the ISS well supplied with the necessities, as well as to complete various experiments.
    The International Space Station has plenty of supplies, NASA says.
    The International Space Station has plenty of supplies, NASA says.
    It would likely take several failed resupply missions to put the crew at significant risk of running out of food, medical and sanitary supplies.
    The next resupply mission will launch Friday, December 9, from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.