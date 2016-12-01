Slain officer's son gets teddy bears made out of dad's uniform

(CNN) It's been two months since St. Louis Police Officer Blake Snyder was gunned down. And 2-year-old Malachi hasn't stopped asking for his daddy.

How do you tell a toddler his daddy is never coming home?

"He's been asking for his daddy a lot which is hard," Elizabeth Snyder told CNN affiliate KTVI. "I don't know how to respond to him yet. Every time I look at him, I'm also reminded of my husband not coming home."

That talk will have to happen sometime. But for now, Malachi's been given something to remember his dad by: Two teddy bears made out of his dad's uniform.

The bears were an early Christmas present from a family friend. Snyder posted a photo on Facebook of the beaming boy clutching his gift.

