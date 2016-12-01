Tacoma officer shot dead, suspected gunman barricaded

Story highlights Officer in Tacoma, Washington is dead

Suspected killer is barricaded in house

(CNN) A police officer in Tacoma, Washington, has died and his shooter is on the lam, authorities said Thursday morning.

The Tacoma officer was responding to a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon. The alleged shooter is believed to be barricaded alone inside a home, authorities say.

He's believed to be armed. Authorities said they could hear gunshots from inside the home but none were shot by officers.

"We have the house surrounded, but we have not been able to confirm that he is inside, so we have locked down the neighborhood," Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Wednesday night.

At some point, Cool said multiple people were inside the house, including children.

