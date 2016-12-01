Cops tried to catch a mountain lion on camera. Things got real weird, real fast

Story highlights Police put the pranksters' images on Facebook

The photos are hilarious

(CNN) You've got to love cops with a sense of humor.

The police department in Gardner, Kansas, set up two cameras on a trail in a local park, trying to confirm reports of a mountain lion lurking in the area.

When they pulled up the images later, they saw animals alright, just not the one they expected.

What they found were pranksters dressed up as a pig ...

and as a gorilla...

