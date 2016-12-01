Help those affected by Tennessee wildfires

Story highlights Aid groups are asking for donations to assist people affected by the fires

(CNN) More than 10 people are dead following massive wildfires in eastern Tennessee. The flames burned thousands of acres in the popular resort areas of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and damaged or destroyed more than 700 buildings.

Several non-profit organizations are on the ground helping people affected by the wildfires. Those groups are asking for donations so they can assist more people.

Here are a few of them: