Breaking News

Help those affected by Tennessee wildfires

By Jacqueline Gulledge, CNN

Updated 12:22 PM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

    Dolly Parton helps wildfire victims

Story highlights

  • Aid groups are asking for donations to assist people affected by the fires
  • More than 700 buildings have been damaged or destroyed

(CNN)At least seven people are dead following massive wildfires in eastern Tennessee. The flames burned thousands of acres in the popular resort areas of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and damaged or destroyed more than 700 buildings.

Several non-profit organizations are on the ground helping people affected by the wildfires. Those groups are asking for donations so they can assist more people.
    Here are a few of them:
    Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation
    My People Fund -- The Dollywood Foundation
    Sevier County Humane Society
    Salvation Army
    Save the Children