FBI adds accused killer of 4 to most wanted list

Story highlights Marlon Jones is charged with four counts of murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution

A Los Angeles shooting left four dead and at least 10 wounded

(CNN) The FBI has added a name to its list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.

"Jones has violent tendencies and may attempt to flee internationally," the FBI said. " He has ties to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Tennessee, the Virgin Islands and Jamaica."

JUST WATCHED Police: 3 killed, 12 injured in LA restaurant shooting Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Police: 3 killed, 12 injured in LA restaurant shooting 01:25

Los Angeles police said the shooting happened late in the night of October 15 in a house that contains a Jamaican restaurant a few blocks south of the Santa Monica Freeway, near the Crenshaw neighborhood.

Jones attended a rival gang's celebration, where he shot someone in the head, the FBI said. Other people started shooting and the violence ended with four people dead and at least 10 wounded, the FBI said.

Read More