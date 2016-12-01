FBI adds accused killer of 4 to most wanted list

Story highlights
- Marlon Jones is charged with four counts of murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution
- A Los Angeles shooting left four dead and at least 10 wounded
(CNN)The FBI has added a name to its list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.
Marlon Jones, a member of a Jamaican narcotics ring, is accused of fatally shooting four people in Los Angeles.
"Jones has violent tendencies and may attempt to flee internationally," the FBI said. " He has ties to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Tennessee, the Virgin Islands and Jamaica."
Los Angeles police said the shooting happened late in the night of October 15 in a house that contains a Jamaican restaurant a few blocks south of the Santa Monica Freeway, near the Crenshaw neighborhood.
Jones attended a rival gang's celebration, where he shot someone in the head, the FBI said. Other people started shooting and the violence ended with four people dead and at least 10 wounded, the FBI said.
Los Angeles authorities charged Jones with four counts of murder. Federal authorities charged him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Investigators said they think Jones was born in Jamaica and was in the United States illegally. He has given different birth dates, ranging from 1975 to 1981, and various places of birth, ranging from the Virgin Islands to Wisconsin.
A reward of $100,000 has been offered for information leading to his arrest. Jones is described as black, 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 and 160-170 pounds.
Some of his aliases are Rasheen Brantley, Floyd Evans, Floyd Evans Jr., Anthony Howard, Philip L. Schepacarter, Anthony Winter, Anthony Wynter and "Junior," the FBI said.
The FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list has been in existence since 1950, the FBI says in an FAQ about the list. The Criminal Investigative Division at FBI headquarters seeks nominations from the agency's 56 field offices. The CID agents and the agency office of public affairs review the names and the FBI's executive management gives final approval.