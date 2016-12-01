Story highlights Parton hopes to help fire victims with $1,000 a month, for six months

Her foundation website is also accepting donations

(CNN) Country music star Dolly Parton says she wants to help families in her community in eastern Tennessee whose homes and memories were reduced to ashes this week.

She's created a fund through her Dollywood Companies and hopes to give each family affected by the wildfires $1,000 a month for six months to help them get "back on their feet."

"I've always believed charity begins at home and my home is some place special," she said in a video message released Wednesday.

"We want to provide a hand up to those families who have lost everything in the fires. I know it has been a trying time for my people and this assistance will help get them back on their feet."

