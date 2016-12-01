Website tracks calls to fake ads offering youngsters for sex

Story highlights 'Demand Tracker' posts fake ads offering juveniles for sex

Callers' numbers are recorded in a public database

Atlanta (CNN) Renee Shelby doesn't have your average job. She comes into work at Atlanta-based non-profit YouthSpark, fires up her computer, and surfs the "adult" sections of sites like Craigslist and Backpage.com. But she's not looking for sex ads, she's posting them.

Unlike the other ads on these pages, Shelby's are decoys. And the models -- all adults -- agreed to pose for them.

It's part of the organization's new initiative called Demand Tracker. YouthSpark provides support to juvenile victims of sex trafficking and those at risk of exploitation. But executive director Alex Trouteaud says that just wasn't enough.

"When every day, you are serving youth who have been sexually exploited, at some point you sit back and say what's causing this? Because it's nothing wrong with the kids," he said.

"We really felt like we owed it to the youth that we worked with to work upstream and start doing what we can as an NGO to address the exploitation that they are being faced with."

