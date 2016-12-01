Chicago tops 700 homicides for the year

Story highlights Chicago has 701 homicides through November, compared to 480 for all of last year

(CNN) Chicago has reached another bloody milestone.

There have been 701 homicides recorded so far this year in the city, the Chicago Police Department told CNN on Thursday.

There were 480 homicides in 2015.

Guns are driving the violence, with more than 90% of the 2016 homicides gun-related, said Anthony Guglielmi, head of communications for the Chicago Police Department.