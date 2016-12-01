Story highlights
- New York is 2016's most Instagrammed city in the world
- The Paris Louvre is the world's most Instagrammed museum
(CNN)On mini-adventures at home or abroad, there's one traveling companion few of us can bear to be apart from, and that's our phone.
The sweet nothings we whisper to our buddy most, according to Instagram's newly revealed list of the most popular travel hashtags of 2016, include #sunset, #wanderlust and #roadtrip.
And the city with which we have the greatest love affair?
New York City, home of Clarendon-friendly yellow cabs, green street signs and glistening skyscrapers, is Instagram's most geotagged city of 2016.
The Big Apple is also home to three of the world's top ten most Instagrammed locations: Central Park, Times Square and Brooklyn Bridge.
King of bling
When it comes to ostentatious excess and saturation levels notched up to 11, Las Vegas is king of the bling thing.
The MGM Grand is the world's most Instagrammed hotel, while the Cosmopolitan, Caesars Palace and Wynn all appear in the top ten.
The Las Vegas Strip is also the seventh most Instagrammed location in the world.
Europe has managed to claw back some territory from all-conquering America in the culture stakes.
The Paris Louvre is the world's most Instagrammed museum while London's British Museum squeaked in at #9.
But at the end of the day, what Instagram really loves is a theme park, whether it be Disney, Universal Studios or Moscow's VDNKh.
#pizza and #sushi
The most popular fruit hashtag was revealed to be #orange and overall food hashtag was #turkey -- but we suspect that might have more than a little to do with them sharing the names of the second color in the spectrum and a large country in Eurasia.
Perhaps a more reliable indicator of what got the world typing #yummy and #delicious this year are the second and third most popular food hashtags: #pizza and #sushi.
The top eating lifestyle hashtags are predictably health-focused: #vegan, #vegetarian, #plantbased and #paleo.
As for the celebrity vacations that had us all hitting the heart button while melting in envy, model Chrissy Teigen and musician husband John Legend's poolside perfection proved popular, harvesting 370,000 Likes.
Not far behind were Britney Spears canoeing with her family (805 video views) and model Elsa Pataky and actor husband Chris Hemsworth sharing a hug at sunset in Australia (86,000 Likes).
The world's most geotagged cities of 2016
1. New York, New York
2. London, United Kingdom
3. Moscow, Russia
4. São Paulo, Brazil
5. Paris, France
6. Los Angeles, California
7. Saint Petersburg, Russia
8. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
9. Istanbul, Turkey
10. Jakarta, Indonesia
Most Instagrammed locations of 2016
1. Disney Theme Parks (global)
2. Universal Studios Theme Parks (global)
3. Central Park (NYC)
4. Times Square, New York City
5. Eiffel Tower (Paris)
6. Louvre Museum (Paris)
7. Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas)
8. Santa Monica Pier (LA)
9. Brooklyn Bridge (NYC)
10. VDNKh (Moscow)
The world's most Instagrammed hotels
1. MGM Grand Las Vegas
2. W New York - Times Square
3. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
4. Atlantis The Palm, Dubai
5. Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)
6. Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
7. Fontainebleau Miami Beach
8. Wynn Las Vegas
9. Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel (Official)
10. The Venetian Macao, Macau
The world's most Instagrammed museums
1. Musée du Louvre, Paris, France
2. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
3. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York
4. Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Los Angeles
5. The Broad, Los Angeles
6. World Trade Center 9/11 Memorial (aka National September 11 Memorial & Museum), New York
7. American Museum of Natural History, New York
8. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York
9. British Museum, London, UK
10. The Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago
Top Food hashtags
1. #turkey
2. #pizza
3. #sushi
4. #fish
5. #bbq
6. #salad
7. #eggs
8. #steak
9. #avocado
10. #bread
Most Instagrammed restaurants in the US
1. Sugar Factory, Meatpacking District, NYC
2. Nobu Malibu, Malibu, CA
3. TAO Downtown, NYC
4. Katz's Delicatessen, NYC
5. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Meatpacking District, NYC
6. Bottega Louie Restaurant and Gourmet Market (aka Bottega Louie), Los Angeles, CA
7. San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant, San Pedro, CA
8. LAVO, NYC
9. La Marina, NYC
10. Perch, Los Angeles, CA